The Breakup-To-Swiftie Pipeline Is Real & Here’s Proof

All types of fans fall under the Swiftie umbrella, whether they’ve been locked in since hearing “Teardrops on My Guitar” on Radio Disney or it took a canon event to bring them into the fold. For the latter, Taylor Swift’s music is more of an acquired taste, and it only really resonates after heartbreak.

Case in point: podcaster Brianna LaPaglia, who went through a breakup from country singer Zach Bryan in October. Afterward, she got vulnerable about their relationship on social media and Barstool’s BFFs podcast. The situation prompted Dave Portnoy — Barstool’s founder and a longtime Swiftie — to publicly suggest she listen to Swift’s song “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.” Two months later, LaPaglia headed to the Eras Tour’s final show as a newly anointed Swiftie.

On Nov. 8, LaPaglia posted a TikTok about her newfound favorite musician. “It took a scumbag to make me a Taylor Swift fan,” she said. This transition from ambivalent listener to hardcore fan might seem extreme, but it’s not unusual. As one follower commented on LaPaglia’s page, “I fear this is how we all become Swifties. Welcome home, girl. We’re here for you.” (That comment has more than 13,000 likes.)

The breakup-to-Swiftie pipeline can come for anyone, anytime. Here, seven people share the experiences that turned them into forever fans.

“Last Kiss” Got Me Over My First Boyfriend’s Cheating

I was a fan of Taylor when her debut, Taylor Swift the album, came out, but Speak Now made me a true Swiftie. I was a sophomore in high school when she released it, and my boyfriend at the time had cheated on me with a random girl.

He told me she had given him a blowjob while they were watching some scary movie. I lost it since we had been together since eighth grade, and I was naive enough to believe that my first love was going to be forever.

Afterward, I would listen to “Last Kiss” on repeat for days on end. Lyrics like “All that I know is I don’t know / How to be something you miss” and “Never imagined we’d end like this” (obviously) stuck out to me. I’m just so grateful I’m no longer that 15-year-old who thought her middle school and high school boyfriend was supposed to be her forever. — Sam*, 29

“Cruel Summer” Was The Anthem Of My Situationship Breakup

I had always passively listened to Taylor’s music, but it wasn’t until I heard “Cruel Summer” that I had that “Oh, my God” moment. It was right around the time the song was going viral on TikTok, right before it became its own single in June 2023.

At the time, I was seeing a guy from work. He pursued me, then told me he didn’t want a relationship after I was in really deep. He was also sleeping with multiple girls at my company while he was dating me and saying we were exclusive.

I felt really seen by the bridge of “Cruel Summer,” when she sings “I’m drunk in the back of the car.” I’ve had that exact moment where I was drunk and crying and didn’t want to be a secret anymore. I told him, “You know I loved you, right?” He didn’t care — just yelled at me in front of all our friends — so I relate to that whole song.

I hate that it took a big heartbreak to get me on Taylor’s page, but she does know how to capture the human experience in a way that’s cathartic. After that relationship ended, it took a long time for me to make peace with the fact that I loved someone who wasn’t officially my boyfriend. Her song “Fortnight” — especially the part “I love you, it’s ruining my life” — was the wake-up call that forced me to figure out how to let go. — Liv*, 32

“Right Where You Left Me” Comforted Me When My Ex Moved On

I had always been familiar with Taylor Swift’s music growing up (I even attended her Fearless Tour back in the day), but it wasn’t until Folklore and Evermore that I truly started to connect with her lyrics.

I had just turned 27, was pursuing my MBA, and was living back at home with my parents. I was also experiencing my first major heartbreak after a long-term relationship ended, and Taylor’s songs captured the complex emotions I was feeling.

“Right Where You Left Me” was especially significant, as I struggled to process the pain of seeing my ex-partner move on before I did. “Champagne Problems” was another track that stood out. Later, “Midnight Rain” also resonated, since my breakup happened around the same time I chose to prioritize my career.

I got to attend three Eras Tour shows, and it felt like group therapy. The experience was so incredibly cathartic and healing.” — Sara, 32

Midnights Helped Me Cope With The End Of My Six-Year Relationship

Two years ago, I found out my boyfriend of six years had been cheating on me almost the whole time we were together. I listened to a lot of Taylor after that — I had never really played her music on repeat before. Midnights felt like a breakup album, and I think I related so much because Taylor also got out of a six-year relationship shortly after releasing it. “You’re Losing Me” was a big one for me, as were older tracks like “Tolerate It” and “Should’ve Said No.” — Ally*, 32

“You’re Not Sorry” & “Should’ve Said No” Got Me Through A High-School Breakup

In 2008, my good friend and I would listen to Taylor during study hall, and when my on-and-off boyfriend broke my heart for the first time, I played “You’re Not Sorry” and “Should’ve Said No” so much. Those two songs would have been my entire Spotify Wrapped if we had it at the time.

Fast-forward and this high school boyfriend turned into a college situationship. At that point, Taylor gave us Red, specifically “All Too Well.” Those lyrics — “And you call me up again just to break me like a promise / So casually cruel in the name of being honest / I'm a crumpled up piece of paper lying here” — told the story of my life.

A couple years into my relationship with my now-partner, Lover came out. “Paper Rings” was my anthem. And so the story goes. She has really narrated love and loss in my life through her songs. — Sydney*, 31

Red Helped Me Process My Breakup After A Drunken Mistake

In 2012, Taylor released Red while I was in college in New York. I met James* when he sat next to me in English class. A few weeks into that first semester, we started hooking up. We had a similar friend group, so we were together a lot but never defined our relationship.

The next year, we both transferred schools but stayed in touch. The following summer, we decided he should come visit for a few days. Over that short time, we both fell hard for each other. We became official that fall and spent Christmas together.

But in January, I got very intoxicated at a frat party and kissed another guy. By 3 a.m., I was calling James to tell him. He said he had to go (he was with friends), and over the next two days, I waited for him to reach out so we could talk it through. He eventually called to end things. I packed up everything he had given me and sent it all back to him. Over the next few months, I spiraled. I truly couldn’t believe what I’d done.

Red turned me into a Swiftie. Because of the timing, there are songs on that album that I can’t listen to anymore without feeling like I’m right back in it. “Treacherous,” “All Too Well,” “I Almost Do,” “Red,” and “Begin Again” are still such heart-wrenching songs for me, 12 years later! My new favorite of hers is “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” for obvious reasons. — Marina, 30

“Enchanted” Cured My Hangxiety After A One-Night Stand

My little sister loved Taylor Swift, and I used to buy music for her since she didn’t have her own Apple account. I must’ve accidentally synced her songs to my iPod without realizing it at one point. At the time, the only song I liked was “Love Story,” but even that felt like just another random radio hit.

One night, I ended up drinking too much at a party and leaving with a friend of a friend I’d just met. We had an amazing time, but I woke up around 5:30 a.m. at his place and panicked because it hit me that I’d just spent the night at a stranger’s house.

I left right away, and on the ride home, I put on my headphones and drifted off. When I woke up, I heard the lyrics “All I can say is I was enchanted to meet you.” That woke me up instantly, and I was hooked. I put “Enchanted” on repeat the rest of the ride home, and once I got back, started listening to the entire Speak Now album. That was the moment I became a full-blown Swiftie. — Loren, 33

