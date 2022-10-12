Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are famously private about their romance. Since getting together in 2017, the couple has kept their relationship strictly out of the spotlight. To this day, they still haven’t walked a red carpet together... or even posted an Instagram pic. But whatever they’re doing (or not doing) seems to be working for them.

More than five years after getting together, Swift and Alwyn’s romance is still going strong — and come Oct. 21, there’s about to be a whole new album full of romantic lyrics to decode. Already, Swift has revealed that at least one of her tracks from Midnights, “Lavender Haze,” is about her relationship with Alwyn.

Explaining the song title on Instagram, Swift said that she picked up the popular ‘50s phrase from watching Mad Men. “If you were in the lavender haze, then that meant that you were in that all-encompassing love glow, and I thought that was really beautiful,” she explained, before clarifying that’s how she felt with her beau. Ugh, too sweet.

Here’s hoping there are plenty more lovey-dovey songs to come when the album drops. In the meantime, let’s take a look back on Swift and Alwyn’s extremely private relationship history.

May 2016: Taylor & Joe Met At The Met Gala Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Swift and Alwyn met at the 2016 Met Gala, while she was still seeing Tom Hiddleston. In her 2017 song “Dress,” she sang about the moment. “Flashback when you met me / Your buzzcut and my hair bleached,” the lyrics read.

May 2017: Romance Rumors About Them Began Swift and Alwyn’s relationship reportedly started in 2017, with outlets beginning to report on the new couple that May. According to People, the two had been seeing each other for a couple of months before anyone knew.

May 2018: Taylor & Joe Seemingly Confirmed Their Relationship On Instagram Swift and Alwyn haven’t posted any photos together on Instagram, but in May 2018, they did hint at their relationship with matching solo photos next to a cactus. Fortunately, it seemed like only the foliage was feeling prickly.

September 2018: Joe Explained Why They Keep Things Private Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images Alwyn and Swift rarely share details of their romance, and the actor explained why during a Sept. 2018 conversation with Total Film. “For me, I just don't feel it's something I want to offer up to be picked apart by people who don't know about it, and it's just not theirs to have," he said, per People.

August 2019: Taylor Released Lover In August 2018, Swift released her album Lover, featuring many songs that were presumably about Alwyn — including “Lover,” “London Boy,” and “Call It What You Want.” Though she never mentioned him by name, the songs said plenty, hinting at a really serious connection.

January 2020: Joe Appeared In Miss Americana Alwyn made a few surprise appearances in Swift’s Netflix documentary Miss Americana. In the movie, the singer explained their relationship, per Insider: “I also was falling in love with someone who had a really wonderfully normal, balanced, grounded life, and we decided together that we wanted our relationship to be private.”

November 2020: Taylor Said Joe Helped Write Songs On Folklore & Evermore In Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, Swift revealed that Alwyn co-wrote some songs on the album, confirming fans’ suspicions. "There's been a lot of discussion about William Bowery and his identity because it’s not a real person," Swift said in the film. "William Bowery is Joe, as we know.” Apparently, Alwyn had a hand in five songs, spanning Folklore and Evermore: “Exile,” “Betty,” "Champagne Problems," "Coney Island," and "Evermore."

April 2022: Joe Addressed Engagement Speculation During an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Alwyn addressed engagement rumors — kinda. “If I had a pound for every time I think I've been told I've been engaged, then I'd have a lot of pound coins,” he joked before adding, “I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn't say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn't say.”

October 2022: Taylor Called Out “Weird Rumors” About Their Relationship During her “Midnights Mayhem” TikTok series, Swift shared her album’s track list and explained the personal meaning behind her new song “Lavender Haze.” “If the world finds out that you're in love with somebody, they're gonna weigh in on it,” she said. “Like my relationship for six years, we've had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it. And so this song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff.”

These lovers are truly the best.