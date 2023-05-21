Miley Said She May Never Tour Again: “There’s No Connection”

Concert tour season has never been bigger with Taylor’s Eras and Beyoncé’s Renaissance taking over the world, but Miley Cyrus is enjoying her endless summer vacation away from the stage. There’s no denying that an arena tour promoting Cyrus’ latest hit release would be major — she has more than a few iconic eras herself, and is enjoying a pop renaissance of her own led by the chart-topping success of “Flowers” — so why isn’t she hitting the road? The answer is simple: She doesn’t want to. In fact, Cyrus’ recent quotes about her lack of desire to headline a tour seem to suggest her days of filling up arenas night after night are over for good.

As Cyrus’ fans have noticed, the pop superstar has been shying away from traditional tours over the last several years. Her last true world tour was 2014’s Bangerz Tour, which saw Cyrus performing over 75 shows throughout 2014 in support of her album Bangerz. Since then, Cyrus has released four more albums, but only briefly toured a couple of them. She only had eight dates on her limited Milky Milky Milk Tour in 2015, and her Attention Tour in 2022 was even shorter, consisting of just a couple weekends in South America.

Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cyrus got real about her current thoughts on touring during her May 18 British Vogue profile, revealing she doesn’t have a desire to stage another large-scale tour at the moment. “It’s been a minute,” Cyrus said when asked about her touring hiatus. “After the last [headline arena] show I did [in 2014], I kind of looked at it as more of a question. And I can’t. Not only ‘can’t,’ because can’t is your capability, but my desire. Do I want to live my life for anyone else’s pleasure or fulfillment other than my own?”

While Cyrus still loves live performance, she admitted that performing for a massive arena crowd isn’t her favorite thing. “I love performing but pretty much for [my friends],” Cyrus said. “Like singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn’t really the thing that I love. There’s no connection. There’s no safety ... It’s also not natural. It’s so isolating because if you’re in front of 100,000 people then you are alone.”