Welcome to Beyoncé’s renaissance. The singer’s tour has been this summer’s latest sensation, as seen in the numerous clips of different shows going viral on social media. Not to mention, you might see an impressive video of silvery, disco-inspired outfit ideas to wear to a show, because fans are going all out this era. That’s a rather needed energy, since Beyoncé’s been serving her usual greatness on this tour — which is in support of her seventh studio album — so far.

Beyoncé kicked off the tour in Sweden on May 10, later trekking through other stadiums in Europe with one mission: To turn a single night into a dance party. The show cruises in with two older ballads (“Dangerously in Love 2” and “Flaws and All”) before picking up stamina with infectious cuts throughout her discography. The real vigor lies in the Renaissance portion of the show, as Beyoncé totes in futuristic-disco elements like robots, silver poles, and intergalactic fashion pieces.

Now, with the singer beginning the U.S. leg of the tour, fans are excited to see what else she has to offer. Here are the best moments from the Renaissance tour so far.

01 Beyoncé Performing With Her Tour Manager — Um, Daughter Blue Ivy It’s no secret that Blue Ivy isn’t a stranger to the stage. The young icon has joined her mom in several performances over the years, largely hitting the choreography like it’s her full-time job. That can be seen in her surprise appearance in Beyoncé’s Paris and London shows, where she nailed moves in tracks like The Lion King: The Gift’s “My Power.”

02 Beyoncé Showing Love To Drag Legend, Kevin Aviance, In The Crowd This interaction is touching. On July 13, Beyoncé performed her first U.S. stop of the Renaissance tour in Philadelphia. There, the singer showed some well-deserved love to drag icon Kevin Aviance, whom she personally invited to the show. This outreach is heartfelt, as Aviance’s (who uses he/she pronouns) sonic presence can be heard on the album. Beyoncé sampled his 1996 dance hit “C*nty” at the beginning of Renaissance’s “Pure/Honey,” which he hadn’t known would be used until he listened to the album. In a full circle moment, Beyoncé made sure to have Aviance witness the tour, which is an electric ode to ballroom culture; house music and Black queer voices prominent in that space. That’s not all, though. In another sweet clip, Aviance can be seen becoming emotional as Beyoncé performs “Pure/Honey.” She’s occasionally embraced by Philly ballroom star Kevin JZ Prodigy, who served as the narrator of the tour’s intro for “Formation.”

03 Beyoncé Acing Those New “Drunk In Love” Runs It’s hard to believe it’s been six months since Beyoncé’s show in Dubai had TikTok in a chokehold. On Jan. 21, the singer performed as part of the grand opening of the city’s Atlantis The Royal Resort. The show wasn’t live-streamed for fans to see; however, several in-person attendees posted clips of the concert on social media. While there were several notable moments from her performance, her new octave-climbing riffs at the end of “Drunk In Love” went viral. Beyoncé revived those runs on the tour’s opening night, and though the notes are a bit different, she still sounds incredible.

04 Beyoncé Casually Revealing Decade-Old Unreleased Visuals During Beyoncé’s opening night in Stockholm, she suddenly showed unreleased footage of “Kitty Kat.” The mesmerizing track — which should’ve been a single — appeared on the 2006 album, and would be one of the 13 tunes to receive a music video from her B’Day Anthology Video Album that same year. However, compared to her other singles (“Deja Vu” and “Green Light”), the music video for “Kitty Kat” is criminally short. With the visual only being a minute long, fans always hoped the singer would release the full version of it. However, it’s been nearly 17 years (!) since its release, and no other video for the track was revealed — until the Renaissance tour. Being that Beyoncé has decades-old unreleased videos in her arsenal, it makes you wonder how long she’ll hold onto visuals for Renaissance.

05 Beyoncé Hilariously Noticing A Fan Out-Rapping Her It’s simple: When “America Has A Problem” (yes, that includes the remix with Kendrick Lamar) comes on, you *have* to rap those verses. One fan understood the assignment at her May 10 show in Stockholm, when she caught Beyoncé’s attention by screaming the lyrics to the uptempo track. Clad in her custom-designed bee outfit from Mugler, Beyoncé pointed the audience member out and jokingly said: “Girl, you know every single word. OK?!”