Beyoncé’s "Break My Soul" Lyrics Restored My Soul
She said what I needed to hear.
Now, it’s no coincidence that I’ve been sleepin’ real good at night and strengthening my manifestations since Beyoncé released “Break My Soul.” The fiery track, which dropped on June 20, steadily crawled to become this summer’s anthem, and it wasn’t just because of that infectious, house-music-meets-disco beat. What stood out on the track, in my opinion, was its underlying message: Release what’s no longer nourishing you.
Typically, the summer season is all about living your best life while basking in the sun, whether that means taking a well-deserved vacation or crafting a self-care routine that selflessly prioritizes your needs. Beyoncé seemed to understand that notion with “Break My Soul.”
On the track, which is a riveting taste of what’s to come from the singer’s upcoming Renaissance album, Beyoncé rejects the 9-to-5 lifestyle in favor of fun. Honestly? There’s nothing more fruitful than that.
That realistic focus reigns heavy in the first verse, where the visionary croons about quitting her job because of grueling expectations. She sings, “Now, I just fell in love / And I just quit my job / I'm gonna find new drive / Damn, they work me so damn hard.”
By the pre-chorus and chorus, which is the crux of the record, Beyoncé’s actively searching for a new vessel on which to focus her energy. Ultimately, she’s not here to indulge in something that will strain her spirit.
She sings, “I'm lookin' for motivation / I'm lookin' for a new foundation, yeah / And I'm on that new vibration / I'm buildin' my own foundation, yeah.”
To have such a relatable concept riding against this dreamy, house-inspired beat was genius of Bey. There’s always been something so undeniably hypnotic about the genre, almost as if its groovy flare is commanding you to get up. Beyoncé honed in on that element perfectly, especially with both the uproarious sample of Big Freedia chanting to eliminate the stress soaring throughout and the instantly recognizable sample of Robin S.’ iconic “Show Me Love” beat.
Seriously, by the rousing outro of the track, you might start to consider releasing what’s draining you. I mean, that’s a form of self-care after all.
Check out the lyrics to Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” below via the singer’s official lyric video on YouTube.
Chorus
You won't break my soul
You won't break my soul
You won't break my soul
You won't break my soul
I'm tellin' everybody
Everybody
Everybody
Everybody
Verse 1
Now, I just fell in love
And I just quit my job
I'm gonna find new drive
Damn, they work me so damn hard
Work by nine, then off past five
And they work my nerves
That's why I cannot sleep at night
Pre-Chorus
I'm lookin' for motivation
I'm lookin' for a new foundation, yeah
And I'm on that new vibration
I'm buildin' my own foundation, yeah
Hold up, oh, baby, baby
Chorus
You won't break my soul
You won't break my soul
You won't brеak my soul
You won't break my soul
I'm tellin' evеrybody
Everybody
Everybody
Everybody
Post-Chorus: Big Freedia
Release ya anger, release ya mind
Release ya job, release the time
Release ya trade, release the stress
Release the love, forget the rest
Verse 2
I'ma let down my hair 'cause I lost my mind
Bey is back and I'm sleepin' real good at night
The queens in the front and the doms in the back
Ain't takin' no flicks but the whole clique snapped
There's a whole lot of people in the house
Tryin' to smoke with the yak in your mouth
And we back outside
You said you outside, but you ain't that outside
Worldwide hoodie with the mask outside
In case you forgot how we act outside
Pre-Chorus
Got motivation
I done found me a new foundation, yeah
I'm takin' my new salvation
And I'ma build my own foundation, yeah
Oh, baby, baby
Chorus
You won't break my soul
You won't break my soul
You won't brеak my soul
You won't break my soul
I'm tellin' evеrybody
Everybody
Everybody
Everybody
Verse 3
If you don't seek it, you won't see it
That, we all know (Can't break my soul)
If you don't think it, you won't be it
That love ain't yours (Can't break my soul)
Tryin' to fake it, never makes it
That, we all know (Can't break my soul)
You can have the stress and not take less
I'll justify love
We go round in circles, round in circles
Searchin' for love
We go up and down, lost and found
Searchin' for love
Looking for something that lives inside me
Looking for something that lives inside me
Chorus
You won't break my soul
You won't break my soul
You won't break my soul
You won't break my soul
I'm tellin' everybody
Tellin' everybody
Everybody
Everybody
You won't break my soul
You won't break my soul, no, no
You won't break my soul
You won't break my soul
And I'm tellin' everybody
Everybody
Everybody
Everybody
Bridge
I'm takin' my new salvation
And I'ma build my own foundation, yeah
Got motivation
I done found me a new foundation, yeah
I'm takin' my new salvation
And I'ma build my own foundation, yeah
Outro: Big Freedia
Release ya anger, release ya mind
Release ya job, release the time
Release ya trade, release the stress
Release the love, forget the rest