Beyoncé’s "Break My Soul" Lyrics Restored My Soul

Now, it’s no coincidence that I’ve been sleepin’ real good at night and strengthening my manifestations since Beyoncé released “Break My Soul.” The fiery track, which dropped on June 20, steadily crawled to become this summer’s anthem, and it wasn’t just because of that infectious, house-music-meets-disco beat. What stood out on the track, in my opinion, was its underlying message: Release what’s no longer nourishing you.

Typically, the summer season is all about living your best life while basking in the sun, whether that means taking a well-deserved vacation or crafting a self-care routine that selflessly prioritizes your needs. Beyoncé seemed to understand that notion with “Break My Soul.”

On the track, which is a riveting taste of what’s to come from the singer’s upcoming Renaissance album, Beyoncé rejects the 9-to-5 lifestyle in favor of fun. Honestly? There’s nothing more fruitful than that.

That realistic focus reigns heavy in the first verse, where the visionary croons about quitting her job because of grueling expectations. She sings, “Now, I just fell in love / And I just quit my job / I'm gonna find new drive / Damn, they work me so damn hard.”

By the pre-chorus and chorus, which is the crux of the record, Beyoncé’s actively searching for a new vessel on which to focus her energy. Ultimately, she’s not here to indulge in something that will strain her spirit.

She sings, “I'm lookin' for motivation / I'm lookin' for a new foundation, yeah / And I'm on that new vibration / I'm buildin' my own foundation, yeah.”

To have such a relatable concept riding against this dreamy, house-inspired beat was genius of Bey. There’s always been something so undeniably hypnotic about the genre, almost as if its groovy flare is commanding you to get up. Beyoncé honed in on that element perfectly, especially with both the uproarious sample of Big Freedia chanting to eliminate the stress soaring throughout and the instantly recognizable sample of Robin S.’ iconic “Show Me Love” beat.

Seriously, by the rousing outro of the track, you might start to consider releasing what’s draining you. I mean, that’s a form of self-care after all.

Check out the lyrics to Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” below via the singer’s official lyric video on YouTube.

Chorus

You won't break my soul

You won't break my soul

You won't break my soul

You won't break my soul

I'm tellin' everybody

Everybody

Everybody

Everybody

Verse 1

Now, I just fell in love

And I just quit my job

I'm gonna find new drive

Damn, they work me so damn hard

Work by nine, then off past five

And they work my nerves

That's why I cannot sleep at night

Pre-Chorus

I'm lookin' for motivation

I'm lookin' for a new foundation, yeah

And I'm on that new vibration

I'm buildin' my own foundation, yeah

Hold up, oh, baby, baby

Chorus

You won't break my soul

You won't break my soul

You won't brеak my soul

You won't break my soul

I'm tellin' evеrybody

Everybody

Everybody

Everybody

Post-Chorus: Big Freedia

Release ya anger, release ya mind

Release ya job, release the time

Release ya trade, release the stress

Release the love, forget the rest

Verse 2

I'ma let down my hair 'cause I lost my mind

Bey is back and I'm sleepin' real good at night

The queens in the front and the doms in the back

Ain't takin' no flicks but the whole clique snapped

There's a whole lot of people in the house

Tryin' to smoke with the yak in your mouth

And we back outside

You said you outside, but you ain't that outside

Worldwide hoodie with the mask outside

In case you forgot how we act outside

Pre-Chorus

Got motivation

I done found me a new foundation, yeah

I'm takin' my new salvation

And I'ma build my own foundation, yeah

Oh, baby, baby

Chorus

You won't break my soul

You won't break my soul

You won't brеak my soul

You won't break my soul

I'm tellin' evеrybody

Everybody

Everybody

Everybody

Verse 3

If you don't seek it, you won't see it

That, we all know (Can't break my soul)

If you don't think it, you won't be it

That love ain't yours (Can't break my soul)

Tryin' to fake it, never makes it

That, we all know (Can't break my soul)

You can have the stress and not take less

I'll justify love

We go round in circles, round in circles

Searchin' for love

We go up and down, lost and found

Searchin' for love

Looking for something that lives inside me

Looking for something that lives inside me

Chorus

You won't break my soul

You won't break my soul

You won't break my soul

You won't break my soul

I'm tellin' everybody

Tellin' everybody

Everybody

Everybody

You won't break my soul

You won't break my soul, no, no

You won't break my soul

You won't break my soul

And I'm tellin' everybody

Everybody

Everybody

Everybody

Bridge

I'm takin' my new salvation

And I'ma build my own foundation, yeah

Got motivation

I done found me a new foundation, yeah

I'm takin' my new salvation

And I'ma build my own foundation, yeah

Outro: Big Freedia

Release ya anger, release ya mind

Release ya job, release the time

Release ya trade, release the stress

Release the love, forget the rest