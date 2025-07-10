Bieber Fever incoming: Justin Bieber is dropping his seventh album with Def Jam on July 11, per The Hollywood Reporter. On July 10, Bieber seemingly confirmed the report by sharing the track list on Instagram (and broadcasting it in New York City’s Times Square). That same day, billboards of Bieber with the word “Swag” were put up in Los Angeles, California and Reykjavik, Iceland — a potential hint about the album title. This will be Bieber’s first album drop since Justice in 2021.

Although Bieber and Def Jam declined to comment on THR’s report, it seems like new music is underway. The tracklist features 19 titles: “All I Can Take,” “Daisies,” “Yukon,” “Go Baby,” “Things You Do,” “Butterflies,” “Way It Is,” “First Place,” “Soulful,” “Walking Away,” “Glory Voice Memo,” “Devotion,” “Dad Love,” “Therapy Session,” “Sweet Spot,” “405,” “Swag,” “Zuma House,” “Too Long,” and “Forgiveness.”

On his Instagram stories, Bieber shared photos — seemingly of artwork for the album — featuring him, Hailey Bieber, and their son, Jack Blues Bieber. Hailey has also been teasing the photos (plus, more “Swag” billboards and signs) on her IG stories, too.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Back in January, fans speculated that Bieber was teasing new music when he shared a clip on IG stories of him in the car, listening to an unreleased beat as he drove and danced along. Per Entertainment Tonight, he captioned the clip with two telling emojis: 🎥 and ✍️.

Then, in April, THR reported that Bieber was headed to Iceland to wrap up his new music. At the time, a source said that Bieber was headed abroad to “vibe out” with his musical collaborators as they finished up the album. Per the insider, the “Yummy” singer had previously been hosting “jam sessions” at his home in Los Angeles.

“Justin is in great spirits,” another source told the outlet at the time.

Bieber reportedly worked with DJ Tay James, musical director HARV, SZA collaborator Carter Lang, and Australian artist Eddie Benjamin on the album. Names like Gunna, Sexyy Red, and Cash Cobain will also be featured on the record.