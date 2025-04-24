Justin Bieber got candid on Instagram about the “lies” surrounding him and Hailey Bieber. Rumors of tension have been following the couple since January when fans noticed that Justin’s Instagram account was no longer following Hailey’s — he later claimed that a hacker unfollowed her. More speculation surfaced in February when fans wondered if Justin was using drugs, an allegation that his rep denied. Then, in March, Hailey seemingly stopped following Justin, which she said was a “glitch.” Now, Justin is addressing the constant “gossip” about his life and relationship.

“They treat me like a** out here, but I remember that I am flawed and God forgave me,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories, a post he later shared to his IG feed. “It helps me to stop feeling better than those who are mean and hurtful because when I'm really honest, I can be mean and hurtful too.”

Bieber continued, “My instinct is to be like damn I wouldn't gossip and spread lies about someone on the internet but there's other sh*t I do I'm not proud of.”

“Honestly if I was u, it would be hard not to be jealous of me and Hailey going brazzzzyy,” he added. "It's really up for us and that's understandable why people can't stand it." He also said they were “impossible to keep up with,” comparing it to keeping up with the Joneses.

“Hurt people hurt people,” he added. “I don't blame em.”

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Hailey has also criticized online trolls. In a July 2024 interview with W Magazine, she discussed how she “compartmentalize[s]” the constant critiques of her marriage.

“People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one,” she said at the time. “‘Oh, they’re falling apart. They hate each other. They’re getting divorced.’ It’s like people don’t want to believe that we’re happy. I used to try to act like it hurts less and less. I’ve tried to think that you get used to it at a certain point, that this is what’s going to be said and this is how people are going to be. But I realize that it doesn’t actually ever hurt any less.”