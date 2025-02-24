What should be a moment of renaissance for Justin Bieber has turned into a maelstrom of concerning speculation. In recent weeks, new photos of Bieber and a viral video of the pop star have caused fans to worry about his health. After some rumors bubbled up that Bieber may be using drugs, his rep shot back at all the chatter with a blunt statement.

The hubbub began at the start of February, when photos of Bieber with a newly shaved head, baggy clothes, and a tired face circulated social media, with fans commenting on his disheveled new look. More recently, a video of Bieber swaying back and forth with a toothy grin while speaking with a fan at his wife’s Rhode pop-up has gone viral, further worrying his fans.

But a rep for the singer slammed the online gossip in a Feb. 23 statement to TMZ, saying it’s “exhausting and pitiful and shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive.”

The representative emphasized that the past year has been “very transformative for [Bieber] as he ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him.”

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

That comment about terminated business relationships is likely referring to Bieber’s former manager Scooter Braun. At the beginning of 2025, Bieber notably unfollowed Braun on Instagram, about half a year after Braun announced his retirement from talent management in the summer of 2024.

Any upcoming releases from Bieber would be his first time as a pop superstar putting out music without Braun, who is credited with discovering the singer when he was a teenager uploading covers to YouTube. And it certainly looks like Bieber is planning to put out a long-awaited album soon.

Bieber began teasing his return to music at the start of 2025. If he does release a new record this year, it would be his first in four years.