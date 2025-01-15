Beliebers have been hanging on by a thread for about four years now, but it looks like their patience is about to pay off big time. As rumors have been swirling about Justin Bieber’s return to music, the superstar appeared to tease a new song in an eyebrow-raising clip on Instagram. Could 2025 be the year of the Bieber renaissance? It’s definitely starting to sound that way.

On Jan. 15, Bieber shared a short video to his Instagram Stories of himself and his wife Hailey Bieber driving around Aspen, Colorado with an unreleased song playing. The syncopated, talk-singing style seems to lean more into the rap genre than Bieber’s typical blend of pop and R&B, and also appears to employ heavy production effects on his voice.

Bieber posted the film camera emoji and the writing emoji with the clip, which may suggest he’s been writing new music and preparing to film a music video.

The potential new song comes after heightened rumors that Bieber is planning to make his big return to the music world after a few years of relative silence. The pop star hasn’t released an album since 2021’s Justice. The last time he released a song of his own was 2022’s “Honest,” and he hasn’t had any musical output at all since his feature on SZA’s “Snooze” in 2023.

Towards the end of 2024, speculation grew that Bieber was ready to get to work on his next album after he shared several photos of him in a recording studio in October. Once 2025 started, insiders started to claim the comeback was imminent, and fans noticed Bieber had begun posting a lot more on social media, reading into his various photo dumps.

The comments section on Bieber’s posts also piqued fans’ interests. Ryan Tedder, the producer who worked with Bieber on his last album Justice, left an eyes emoji under the singer’s Jan. 14 carousel from Aspen.

After adding to his family as a new dad in 2024, but it sounds like Bieber is ready to grow his discography this year.