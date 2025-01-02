Justin Bieber Posted A Flirty IG About Hailey Amid Divorce Rumors

Justin and Hailey Bieber aren’t here for the divorce rumors. The couple, who got married in 2019, welcomed their first baby Jack Blues Bieber in August 2024. And although they’ve shared quite a few loved-up posts since then, that hasn’t stopped speculation about their marriage. In a viral video posted on Dec. 29, pop culture TikToker Sloan Hooks claimed that he received a “tip” about the couple’s relationship — and that it was not “going too well.” Amid the speculation, Justin and Hailey have both seemingly addressed the haters with telling Instagram posts.

On Jan. 1, Justin fawned over Hailey, sharing a photo from their New Year’s celebration. “Um,” he wrote in an IG Story, alongside the photo of Hailey in a bikini. “Goin anywhere with u bb,” he added, seemingly quelling the rumors about marital tension.

A few days earlier (and one day after Hooks’ TikTok), Hailey slammed haters and trolls with a Dec. 30 Instagram Story. “Me to all of you on the Internet,” Hailey captioned the post, a TikTok from Bernard Joseph Velasquez. In the video, Velasquez said, “You're not well and it's OK. You've done made a lot of choices. The choices that you made done put you in situations that you hate. You don't want to be in those situations. You recognize every day when you wake up, ‘F*ck, this is the reality that I made for myself.’”

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Hailey has previously made her feelings on breakup rumors clear. In a July 2024 interview with W Magazine, she discussed how hurtful comments about her marriage can be, explaining that she’s worked with a therapist to “compartmentalize” the negative attention.

“People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one,” Hailey told the outlet at the time. “‘Oh, they're falling apart. They hate each other. They're getting divorced.’ It's like people don't want to believe that we're happy. I used to try to act like it hurts less and less. I've tried to think that you get used to it at a certain point, that this is what's going to be said and this is how people are going to be. But I realize that it doesn't actually ever hurt any less.”