There’s a new baby in Justin Bieber’s life, but this one isn’t a hit single from 2010. The pop star and his wife Hailey Bieber recently revealed they have welcomed their first child. And in the special announcement, the new parents showed off an adorable first pic of their bundle of joy, as well as the name they picked out for Baby Bieber.

The Biebers made their big announcement on Aug. 23, sharing a sweet pic of of their son’s foot. “Welcome home. Jack Blues Bieber,” Justin wrote in his Instagram post. The newborn’s first name comes from Justin’s family, as his father’s middle name is Jack. The baby boy’s middle name is likely a references to the family’s passion for music, paying tribute to the blues genre.

The new parents have yet to share a full photo of baby Jack, nor have they confirmed his exact birth date at this time, but it already sounds like they’re soaking in the new-parents bliss.

The Biebers first announced Hailey’s pregnancy by sharing an intimate video on May 9. In the months since, Hailey had chronicled her pregnancy journey occasionally on Instagram. In early June, she revealed she shot a recent fashion campaign while “4 months preggy,” providing some insight into the timeline, and a few days later she revealed she was struggling with the lower back pain that came with her growing body.

Both Hailey and Justin have spoken quite a bit about wanting to start a family ever since they got married in 2019. In 2022, Hailey admitted “I want kids so badly” in an interview. Justin stated “I want to start my own family” a few months after marrying Hailey, and revealed he wanted to start trying for a baby in 2021 during his Our World documentary.

Now, the couple’s dream has come true. And although Jack’s middle name may call to mind more sad and somber music, it seems like he’s bringing nothing but joy and celebration to the Bieber family’s life right now.