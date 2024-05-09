A big day for all the Beliebers out there: On May 9, Hailey and Justin Bieber announced that they are expecting their first baby on Instagram. The couple shared a series of photos together, showing off Hailey’s baby bump in a sheer white gown. Beyond the photos, the couple didn’t share any details about the pregnancy — their captions were only each other’s names — so no details about the baby’s due date are available.

The lack of information hasn’t stopped fans and friends of the couple from celebrating their exciting update. Gigi Hadid commented on the announcement, “Yayayayyaaaaaa.” Paris Hilton weighed in, “Congratulations love.” Kendall and Kylie Jenner also shared their well wishes — and it seems like Kendall, at least, knew the couple was expecting. “ahhhh here come the tears again,” Kendall commented on the post.

Hailey has previously opened up about her timeline for wanting children. In May 2023, she told The Sunday Times, “I literally cry about this all the time! I want kids so bad, but I get scared.”

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Specifically, she feared the public attention her future children would face. “It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child,” Hailey added. “We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe.”

It wasn’t the first time that Hailey discussed her hopes for building a family. In February 2022, she told the Wall Street Journal, “I think ideally in the next couple of years we would try. But there’s a reason they call it try, right? You don’t know how long that process is ever going to take.”

Justin has also spoken openly about wanting to be a dad. In a candid IG post from March 2019, he wrote, “I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep-rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don't fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be.”