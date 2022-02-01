Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber are over the pregnancy pressure. During a Feb. 1 cover story with the Wall Street Journal, Baldwin opened up about her marriage with Bieber, including their plans for expanding their family. And apparently, the timeline of when Baldwin and Bieber want to have kids has changed over the course of their relationship.

During the interview, Baldwin explained that she originally wanted to have children “right away,” but eventually realized that she was “still super, super young” and has other ventures she’d like to prioritize right now. She’s also kinda over the continuous public pressure to start a family. (ICYMI, even Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson stirred the pot back in Aug. 2020, commenting on Bieber’s Instagram with his baby niece, “This image pretty much seals the deal. Fully expect you and H to have a baby in 2021.” His prediction did not come true, obvi.)

Although Baldwin didn’t call out The Rock (or anyone else) by name, she made her feelings on the subject clear. “There’s this thing that happens for women when you get married. Everybody always assumes it’s: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby. Well, what about all the things I want to accomplish in my business?” she tells WSJ. Baldwin’s beauty brand, Rhode, is launching in 2022.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

But that doesn’t mean that Baldwin has always felt this way about her future. “I think I had it ingrained in my head that I was going to want to have kids right away and I was going to want to have kids super, super young,” she explained. “Then I turned 25 and I’m like, I’m still super, super young!” Agreed!

So what’s the plan for this duo right now? They’re not in any rush. “I think ideally in the next couple of years we would try. But there’s a reason they call it try, right?” she continued. “You don’t know how long that process is ever going to take. Definitely no kids this year; that would be a little bit hectic, I think.”

TL;DR: They’re starting a family on their own terms and on their own timeline.