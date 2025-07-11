Justin Bieber's New Song Is All About How "Iconic" Hailey Is

Justin Bieber picked a particularly noisy time in his life to surprise-drop a new album. In the month leading up to Swag’s unannounced release on July 11, the pop star had been surrounded by rumors that his marriage to Hailey Bieber was on the rocks due to suspicious social media posts and worrying behavior. Despite all the negativity, Swag reaffirms Justin’s love and commitment for Hailey on several romantic tracks. While the record is a love letter to his wife, Justin doesn’t shy away from digging into the rough spots that fans have picked up on recently.

Swag didn’t come as a total surprise to the hardcore Beliebers. Justin had been subtly teasing a musical comeback since the start of 2025, periodically sharing studio pics and snippets of unreleased tracks. However, those hints got overshadowed by all the discourse around the Biebers’ marriage. The new album dives into all the gossip — even including his viral “standing on business” meme in an interlude of the same name — and its standout lyrics are the ones that show his devotion to Hailey through all the hardships. Here are the most telling ones:

1. “Go Baby”

Even though Justin recently got into some hot water by revealing his less-than-supportive remark about Hailey’s Vogue cover, he’s still his wife’s biggest cheerleader, as he proved on the admiring track “Go Baby.” In the opening, Justin makes it clear who the song’s about by referencing Hailey’s viral phone case.

That's my baby, she's iconic, iPhone case, lip gloss on it / And, oh my days, she keeps 'em talkin', it's comedy, just block it

2. “Walking Away”

The song that delves the deepest into the Bieber’s marital issues is “Walking Away,” in which Justin confesses to some bitter fights with his partner, and suggests taking a break.

Tell me why you're throwing stones at my back / You know I'm defenseless / And, girl, we better stop before we say some sh*t / We've been testing our patience / I think we better off if we just take a break / And remember what grace is

But in the face off all the negativity, Justin asserts that he’s never going to give up on his marriage:

Baby, I ain't walking away / You were my diamond / Gave you a ring / I made you a promise / I told you I'd change / It's just human nature / These growing pains / And baby, I ain't walking away

3. “Devotion”

“Devotion” is an extra-special Easter egg for Beliebers. It wasn’t until the love song was officially released on Swag that fans realized it was the song that played in Justin and Hailey’s pregnancy announcement over a year earlier. Clearly, the track is integral to the couple’s love story, which is told in its swoon-worthy lyrics:

I’d rather take the long way home / So we can laugh and sing a couple more songs / Stay up late and watch your favorite show / Roll some weed and cuddle up real close

4. “Daisies”

On “Daisies,” Justin gets real about how having to be apart from Hailey for extended periods of time can take its toll on their relationship:

Throwin' petals like, "Do you love me or not?" / Head is spinnin', and it don't know when to stop / You said "Forever," babe, did you mean it or not? / Hold on, hold on / You leave me on read, babe, but I still get the message / Instead of a line, it's three dots, but I can connect them / And if it ain't right, babe, you know I respect it / But if you need time, just take your time / Honey, I get it, I get it, I get it