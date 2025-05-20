Justin Bieber Told Hailey She’d Never Be On The Cover Of Vogue

Hailey Bieber is Vogue’s June cover star — a first for the Rhode founder. The cover story, which was published May 20, detailed Hailey’s journey with motherhood and how she handles public opinion. In it, she opened up about how she navigates rumors about her family life and marriage. Justin also weighed in throughout the piece, and after it was published, he shared photos from the Vogue shoot to his Instagram. But Justin chose a surprising caption for his wife’s milestone, admitting that he once told her she’d never get a Vogue cover following an argument.

“Yo this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight,” Justin captioned his post. “I told hails that she would never be on the cover of vogue.” He continued, “Yikes I know, so mean. For some reason because I felt so disrespected I thought I gotta get even.”

“I think as we mature we realize that we’re not helping anything by getting even,” Justin added. “We’re honestly just prolonging what we really want which is intimacy and connection. So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn’t get a vogue cover cuz clearly i was sadly mistaken.” Justin has since edited the caption to be just a series of emojis.

Hailey has not commented on Justin’s post, but she did share the Vogue photos on her IG feed as well.

Throughout the piece, Hailey shared how speculation about her and her marriage has impacted her. “I feel like I’ve fought so hard to try to get people to understand me, or know who I am, or see me for me. And people just don’t want to sometimes,” she said. “And there’s nothing you can do about that. I’ve been in a position where I’ve tried to tell my side of a story or correct a narrative or tell the truth of a lie and then they go, ‘Well, she’s lying.’ Imagine how trapping that feels.”

She also commented on how the public continues to speculate on their relationship — and if she thinks their interest will ever abate. “Well, I thought seven years in it would’ve already, and it hasn’t. You would think after having a child, people would maybe move on, chill out a little bit, but no,” she said. “So I guess these b*tches are going to be mad.”

In the piece, Justin also reflected on why she’s at the center of so many rumors. “She’s in the spotlight, and has the attention because of her effortless knack for style, business, art, and fashion. And the way she makes being a mom and wife look easy,” he wrote to the outlet.