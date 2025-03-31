Hailey Bieber Is No Longer Following Justin On Instagram

Only two months after Justin Bieber’s Instagram account unfollowed Hailey Bieber, the Biebers are in the middle of another round of rumors. As of March 31, Hailey is no longer following Justin on IG. And this time, neither has not come forward to claim that hackers are responsible.

On March 30, Justin shared several confusing Instagram stories, including some close-up selfies. In one, he wrote, “I tried to play nicey nicey.” He also shared a photo of Hailey, along with the song “Jezebel” by Sade. Specifically, he included the lyrics: “But when she knew how to walk she knew / How to bring the house down / Can’t blame her for her beauty / She wins with her hands down.”

FWIW, Jezebel is also a biblical figure whose name has become part of the cultural lexicon. Per the Cambridge Dictionary, Jezebel means “an immoral woman who deceives people in order to get what she wants.”

The following morning, Hailey was no longer following her husband’s IG account. Her stories contain no references to Justin’s — they are all promoting her beauty brand, Rhode.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Back in January, rumors started that Justin unfollowed Hailey on Instagram, but the musician quickly clarified the situation. Per a screenshot shared to X, formerly called Twitter, Justin explained the unfollowing on IG stories. “Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife. Sh*t is getting suss out here,” he wrote. He later re-followed Hailey and deleted the story.

This latest bout of IG drama comes just 10 days after reports of Hailey considering legal action against TikTok trolls. Hailey’s potential legal move is in response to a TikTok series, which is actually a repurposed YouTube video called, “Hailey Bieber’s Dangerous Decade-Long Obsession,” which went viral in March.

Per TMZ and Us Weekly, sources close to Bieber have claimed that she is in contact with lawyers to tackle the “latest disgusting narrative online,” which frames her as a “bully and stalker.”