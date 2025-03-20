Hailey Bieber might be fighting back against internet trolls. Per Us Weekly and TMZ reports, the Rhode founder is considering legal action against haters who are spreading rumors about her online. Sources claimed that Bieber has reached out to a lawyer after the “latest disgusting narrative online” portrayed her as a “bully and stalker.”

For years, fans have speculated that there is drama between Bieber and Selena Gomez (who previously dated Justin Bieber). Back in October 2022, the duo even quashed feud speculation by posing for a photo together. However, rumors of bad blood between them resurfaced on March 6, when one TikTok user claimed that Bieber liked a shady post about Gomez’s relationship with Benny Blanco — a story that Bieber’s rep denied and called “fabricated.”

Despite Bieber’s denial, the rumors did not end there — instead, the video prompted people to revisit went exactly down between Gomez and the Biebers. In March, “Hailey Bieber's Dangerous Decade-Long Obsession” (an August 2024 YouTube video made by Internet Oddities) was uploaded to TikTok. The multi-part series gained traction on the app, with trolls calling Bieber a “stalker.”

On March 19, sources close to Bieber told TMZ that she is reportedly “sick and tired of the hateful narratives.” The insiders also claimed that the rumors are “doctored and fabricated to make Hailey look bad” and that “her biggest issue is the misinformation is being taken at face value.”

Tyrell Hampton

Amid the internet drama, Bieber has reportedly been in contact with Lisa Moore, the attorney who handled Cardi B’s defamation case. According to sources, this decision was made in part because of her son, Jack Blues Bieber, who was born in August 2024.

Bieber has not commented on the series directly. But on March 17, she shared a quote on her Instagram Stories that seemed to reference the controversy. “People take the information they’re fed and they draw a picture of who you are. Most of the time, it’s wrong,” the quote read. (Bieber deleted it after posting, but a screenshot of the IG Story has been shared on X, formerly called Twitter.)