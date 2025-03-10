For years, there has been gossip about a rumored feud between Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez — no matter how many times both stars have tried to shut down the chatter. Well, the drama bubbled up once again recently when a TikToker claimed that Bieber liked a pretty shady video that mocked Gomez’s relationship with fiancé Benny Blanco. However, Bieber’s team responded to the post, claiming the screenshot was “fabricated.”

A TikTok user named Courtney went viral on March 6 after claiming that Bieber’s official account had liked one of her posts that she admitted was “a little shady to Selena Gomez.” The video in question was a collection of Gomez and Blanco’s photos from a Valentine’s Day photoshoot, over which Courtney wrote, “I had to see these photos so you do too,” also adding, “I genuinely can’t decide which is the worst.”

After throwing up an alleged screenshot of Bieber liking that clip, Courtney said: “That means the Selena Gomez/Justin Bieber beef is alive and well, people. Hailey probably f*cking hates Selena. I feel like this is definitive proof that when Hailey Bieber is like, ‘Oh, it’s all love. It’s all good. We have absolutely no beef. Everything is completely fine.’ She’s lying.”

CraSH/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

But a rep for Bieber told E! shortly afterwards that the screenshot is not real. "This never happened," Bieber’s rep said in a statement. "This entire story has been fabricated by a content creator looking to capitalize off of an old, tired narrative."

Bieber herself raised a few eyebrows when she shared a rant to her Instagram stories around the same time. Though she was writing about how alliterative sermons “drive [her] bananas,” the tone seemed to also express her aggravation at how the general public responds to manipulation.

Rumors of bad blood between Bieber and Gomez have been rampant online for about a decade now, since Bieber began dating Gomez’s ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber. As the Biebers’ relationship has continued to evolve with a wedding in 2019 and welcoming their first child last year, fans have been incredibly critical of any perceived interactions between Hailey and Selena.

The two famously squashed the rivalry rumors by posing for some photos together in early 2023, but apparently, social media users are still thirsty for any possible droplet of drama — even if none actually exists.