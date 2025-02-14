Benny Blanco may be the king of the grand romantic gestures, but his Valentine’s Day surprise for Selena Gomez might gross out some people. The music producer celebrated his first V-Day as Gomez’s fiancé by filling up her bathtub with queso dip. It’s certainly a unique idea... as long as you don’t think too hard about the logistics.

Blanco showed off his cheesy (in multiple senses of the word) Valentine’s present in a TikTok on Feb. 14. In the clip, Blanco follows a trail of tortilla chips into his and Gomez’s bathroom, where a collection of carefully placed chips spells out “I <3 YOU” on the tile floor. Then, Blanco pans the camera over to the bathtub, which is nearly filled to the brim with a golden-yellow cheese dip. To prove the gesture isn’t simply for show, Blanco picks up a chip, dips it in the queso bath, and takes a big bite.

Thankfully, it looks like the bathroom floor and tub were thoroughly cleaned before this culinary transformation (or, at least, you’d hope they were). But the idea of a bathtub filled with thick cheese sauce may still bum some people out — who’s going to clean this thing tomorrow!? Also, there’s no way two people are eating all of that cheese without needing a lot of alone time in the bathroom afterwards.

While the V-Day surprise may have some feeling lactose intolerant all of the sudden, it does capitalize on Blanco and Gomez’s love language. Blanco recently revealed how unpretentious Tex-Mex snacks are a favorite of his and his fiancée.

“[I learned how to] recreate Taco Bell meat. I've practiced a lot, and I think it's pretty indistinguishable now if you put them side by side,” Blanco told People in November 2024. “There's so many things you have to do. Part of the meat is kind of blended. It's disgusting, but it's delicious. I do it all from scratch.”

Gomez then gushed over his Taco Bell Mexican Pizzas on her Instagram. “Not only do you love me unconditionally, you always get me my Taco Bell Mexican Pizza,” Gomez wrote.