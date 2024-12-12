Selena Gomez’s romance with Benny Blanco is just like a love song, baby. The two lovebirds announced their engagement on Dec. 11, with Gomez showing off her new diamond ring on Instagram. And there’s more to the sparkler than just a gorgeous gleam. It seems Blanco made a sweet reference to one of Gomez’s songs in his choice of engagement ring.

Gomez’s ring boasts a rare marquis-cut diamond, with jewelers estimating that it could have cost anywhere from $225,000 to $1 million. While its worth isn’t fully determined, its meaningfulness is apparent in Blanco’s choice of cut. Gomez memorably sang about marquis diamonds in her 2015 single “Good For You.” “I'm on my marquise diamonds / I'm a marquise diamond,” she began the second verse of the seductive love song.

Given the relative rarity of marquis-shaped diamond rings, it would seem that Blanco went out of his way to make sure his bride-to-be got the ring she was singing about almost a decade ago.

The proposal comes about a year and a half after Gomez and Blanco started dating. Although the couple kept their romance hidden from the public at first, Blanco has since confirmed that they began seeing each other in July 2023, even though he wasn’t aware they were transitioning from friends to lovers while it happened. Since he and Gomez had been close friends for years, when Gomez asked him on a dinner date, he initially assumed it was platonic. That is, until Gomez told him it had been a date towards the end of the meal.

The pair then went public in December 2023, with Gomez posting a bunch of loved-up photos with Blanco. And she hasn’t stopped since then, as the couple has become known to frequently flirt online and show off major PDA whenever they step out together. And now, wedding bells are ringing. Here’s hoping “Good For You” is on the reception playlist.