Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are officially engaged after a year together. Gomez shared the happy update on Instagram on Dec. 11, captioning her post, “forever begins now.” Blanco commented on the post, “hey wait… that’s my wife.” Gomez also shared a video on her Stories of her FaceTiming a friend to show off her diamond ring. Although the newly-engaged couple hasn’t shared too many details about their latest milestone, that hasn’t stopped A-list celebrities from weighing in on the engagement.

Gomez’s longtime bestie, Taylor Swift, replied to the post, “yes I will be the flower girl.” Jennifer Aniston commented, “HONEY!! Congratulations sweet mama! ❤️.” Cardi B wrote, “Waiiiitttt hold on 😱😱😱😱😱❤️❤️❤️.” Emily In Paris’ Lily Collins also commented, “Ahhhhhhhh yes yes yes!! Best news ever. Couldn’t be more happy for you both ❤️❤️❤️❤️.” Nina Dobrev also weighed in, “YES !!!! Congratulations!!!!! So happy for you both!!!!🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍‼️” Even Gordon Ramsey commented on the post, joking, “Congratulations to you both it must be the cooking ❤️❤️❤️.” Hailey Bieber showed support, too, by liking the IG.

Gomez confirmed her and Blanco’s relationship in December 2023 when she liked an Instagram from Pop Faction that speculated on the pair dating. “Facts,” she commented under the post. But before things turned romantic, Gomez and Blanco were good friends. They even collaborated on Gomez’s single “I Can’t Get Enough” in 2019.

Since they went public with their relatioship, Blanco has opened up about being taken aback by his relationship with Gomez. During a Nov. 20 video livestream with Kai Cenat, he revealed that Gomez made the first move by asking him on a date. “She asked me out,” he recalled. “It was crazy. We were just talking and then she was like, ‘Do you want to get dinner?’”

Because they had been friends for so long, Blanco didn’t initially suspect that their dinner was a date. “I've been friends with her for years. We've been friends for like 10 years, maybe even 15,” he explained. “I didn't even realize we were on a date... She was like, 'I would've worn something different to this date.' I was like, 'Wait, what? We're on a date?' I had no idea we were on a date.”