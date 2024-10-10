Selena Seemingly Snuck A Taylor Swift Easter Egg Into Only Murders

Selena Gomez brought her friendship with Taylor Swift into her work recently — at least, that’s what Only Murders in the Building fans think after a pretty prominent Easter egg in Season 4. In Episode 7 of the new season, Gomez’s character Mabel Mora is shown sitting next to a life-sized doll that looks a lot like Swift. The biggest selling point of all? The number 87 emblazoned on the doll’s shirt.

In the episode, fittingly titled “Valley of the Dolls,” Mabel goes into hiding along with Charles and Oliver after discovering a murderer has been stalking them. They lay low at the Long Island home of Charles’ sister Doreen, who they are surprised to learn as a frighteningly extensive doll collection.

As Mabel meets Doreen, she’s seated next to a doll with blonde hair and red lipstick who looks a lot like Gomez’s IRL bestie. To emphasize the connection, the doll is wearing a shirt with “87” on it, the number of Swift’s NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce. Fans quickly began to point out the doll must be a sweet nod from Gomez to Swift.

Hulu

Gomez and Swift’s long-lasting friendship is very well-known among fans of the pop stars. Although Swift’s famous friends have changed throughout the years, her bond with Gomez has remained intact.

The Swift doll could have also been Only Murders’ cheeky way of satisfying the fan craving for an actual Swift cameo. When the new season began, Gomez was asked about the possibility of Swift appearing on the series, and although she admitted she does “love” the idea, she doesn’t think it’s the right time: “She’s a little busy, you guys,” Gomez told E!.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While a cameo may not come to fruition, it’s clear the whole Only Murders cast is full of Swifties. “Taylor Swift handles everything perfectly and so does Selena,” Steve Martin said in the same E! interview. “In the situations I've seen — politically, trolls, everything — she just seems to have a wisdom about how to do something quietly, effortlessly. And I know that you have to think about these things.”

The kind words touched Gomez so much, she instantly wanted to relay them to Swift: “I wish I was recording that to send to her.”