After what a jam-packed week for Taylor Swift — who released Red (Taylor’s Version) along with a 10-minute short film of All Too Well on Nov. 12 — the superstar was still turning heads with her Nov. 13 Saturday Night Live performance. But one of the biggest show-stopping moments from her hosting gig actually happened off the stage. While backstage in her dressing room, Swift had some major BFF support from none other than Selena Gomez. Taylor and Selena reunited backstage while at SNL and they shared the cutest BFF in a surprise TikTok video together that has everyone in a frenzy. It’s been quite some time since we’ve seen Taylena together, so it’s no wonder fans of the famous friends had the adorable video trending right after it dropped.

Many fans were quick to call the reunion a big win for all Taylena stans since the duo hadn’t been seen together in some time, despite having a long history of supporting one another. With the lockdown, celebrities have had to make virtual television appearances or make music from home, so many believe this may be the case as to why we haven’t seen Taylena grace the red carpet together or pal around town like they used to. The two have kept up on social media and have stated they’ve missed their in-person time together, so fans have been eagerly awaiting the big reunion. And now it looks like the two are back and better than ever.

The TikTok video posted on Swift’s profile is officially her most liked video on the platform and based on these reactions, it’s really no surprise. Fans also pointed out that Swift shouted out Gomez during her Tonight Show appearance ahead of SNL, so this really was a blessing for all the Taylena stans.

Taylena first met back in 2008 when Gomez was dating Nick Jonas and Swift was with Joe Jonas, both members of Jonas Brothers. Later that year, the two made their first red carpet appearance at Gomez’s premiere of Another Cinderella Story. After many award show appearances, Instagram dedication posts, even tour performances together, the duo has warmed our hearts with their unique and rare friendship.

In a 2020 interview with The Wall Street Journal, Swift and Gomez reflected on their 13-year friendship and what they meant to one another. “There has always been this quality of sisterhood, and I don’t say that in a basic way,” Swift said. “I knew from when I met her I would always have her back. In my life, I have the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don’t know if I can forgive someone who hurts her.”

The two had each other’s back when both were going through difficulties. Gomez was an outspoken ally for Swift amid her Scooter Braun drama, and Swift has always supported all of Gomez’s projects, even defending her from others’ shady responses.

Now, things are definitely looking up for the iconic duo as both have had a huge year. Gomez released her fourth studio album Revelación that features a complete Spanish tracklist. And as for Swift, we all know this year has been a huge win for her and the rights to her music. Let’s hope the TikTok is just the beginning of more Taylena appearances.