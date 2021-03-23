Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift used to be inseparable at award shows and red carpet events, but lately, they haven't been pictured together in public. That might be because the coronavirus pandemic has forced celebrities to make virtual television appearances and make music from home instead. With the two pop stars having so much history together, fans may wonder if Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift are still friends in 2021. Everyone can rejoice because although they may be physically apart, they're still as close as ever.

On Monday, March 22, Gomez shared rare selfies with Swift and her cat Benjamin Button on Instagram with the caption, "Kinda missin this one." The throwback photos, which show the stars wearing comfy clothes, appear to have been taken at Swift's home. Not long after the "Lose You to Love Me" singer posted them online, Swift commented, "I love u like a love song bay beh 🥰," referencing Gomez's hit single "Love You Like a Love Song" from her 2011 album When The Sun Goes Down.

Fans were overjoyed to see the pair interacting again, even if it was just through IG. "IM UGLY CRYING REUNITE NOW," one fan reacted. "My HEART 😍😍 love you both and your friendship 🥰," another commented.

The two have been doing their best to communicate virtually during quarantine. Weeks after she dropped her Folklore album on July 24, 2020, Swift made a cameo appearance on Gomez's HBO Max cooking series Selena + Chef on Aug. 20. The "De Una Vez" singer made tacos during the episode, so she called Swift to show her the final product. "If you don’t send me the recipe, we’re going to have words. I want to be served that," Swift told her.

"I just wanted to show you. I’m so proud," Gomez said back.

Swift, who loves cooking, gushed over Gomez getting into the hobby, too. "Do you know how long I’ve been waiting for you to become obsessed with cooking?" she said.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fans are crossing their fingers the pair reunite soon and cook something up together!