Selena Gomez's new Spanish-language single "De Una Vez" is making its rounds on Twitter. After looking up the English translation, fans realized the song is about a breakup. This got them wondering if Selena Gomez's "De Una Vez" is about Justin Bieber or The Weeknd. The lyrics may include a few hints that give us an answer.

The singer has had several public relationships, but her most famous boyfriend has been Bieber, who she dated on and off from 2011 to 2018. Together, the couple was known as "Jelena." Gomez and Bieber received a lot of attention from fans because they would often reference each other in their music. (Who could that "Gotta keep an eye out for Selener" line?)

However, Bieber isn't the only singer Gomez has dated because she was romantically linked to The Weeknd from January to October 2017. The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, has mentioned Gomez in his music as well. His EP My Dear Melancholy is apparently full of nods toward Gomez. Most recently, he made heads turn with his "Save Your Tears" music video because it featured a Gomez lookalike.

Since Gomez has also seemingly mentioned both stars in her songs through the years, fans don't know if "De Una Vez" is about Bieber or the Weeknd.

In "De Una Vez," Gomez talks about getting over a difficult relationship and learning to be on her own again. "I'm cured of you, I told you already, I don't feel you here anymore/ I don't feel you anymore/ You never knew, you didn't know how to value me," she sings in the first verse.

Then, in the chorus, Gomez takes a dig at her ex by saying they held her back. "I know that the time by your side cut my wings/ But now this chest is bulletproof," she says.

Gomez's "De Una Vez" comes a year after she dropped her third studio album, Rare, in January 2020. The record brought breakup anthems like "Lose You to Love Me" and "Look At Her Now." Both songs told a story about moving on from a difficult split and then learning how to love yourself again.

