Fans still can't understand why The Weeknd received zero nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards. A year after dropping his fourth album, After Hours, in March 2020, the record is still pumping out hit after hit. While "Blinding Lights" remains strong on the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, his latest single "Save Your Tears" is picking up steam on the chart as well. The song has been all over the radio, and now The Weeknd's "Save Your Tears" video is sure to make everyone fall in love with it. The clip includes several jaw-dropping moments, including The Weeknd debuting a new look and dancing with a Selena Gomez lookalike, but the biggest one is the singer throwing shade at the Grammys.

"Save Your Tears" marks The Weeknd's first music video since being snubbed by the Recording Academy in November 2020. The news he received no nominations was a huge shock considering critics predicted he would be a frontrunner in all the major Grammys categories. What made the snub all the more confusing was he even booked a headlining gig at the this year's Super Bowl and was a big winner at the 2020 Video Music Awards and American Music Awards. The Weeknd seemed just as surprised over the lack of nominations because he tweeted, "The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency..."

Now, his "Save Your Tears" video may serve as a clapback to the Recording Academy's decision because he's showing off a very different look. After a year of wearing the same red suit and bandages as part of his After Hours era, The Weeknd finally takes his bandages off and debuts a new suit. His face appears swollen and bruised, but the singer proves nothing can hold him back by dancing the night away (and fans think his dancing partner looks a lot like Gomez).

Around the 1:40 mark, The Weeknd grabs a golden trophy (which fans think represents the golden Grammy award) and sings, "Yeah, I broke your heart like someone did to mine/ And now you won't love me for a second time." Considering the song is about getting over your ex, the moment may represent the Weeknd not letting his Grammys snub get him down.

Watch The Weeknd's "Save Your Tears" video below.

No surprise, fans were totally here for The Weeknd throwing shade.

The Weeknd stays winning! Make to catch him at the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 7.