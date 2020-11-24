On Tuesday, Nov. 24, the Recording Academy announced its wave of nominees for the 2021 Grammy Awards. Out of all the artists that didn't get recognized, fans think The Weeknd receiving zero nominations was the biggest snub. His single "Blinding Lights" was the biggest song of the year, and After Hours was equally as monumental. That's why these tweets about The Weeknd's 2021 Grammys snub are so heated. Fans are not pleased with the results and think the Weeknd deserved better.

After Hours, which dropped on March 20, marks The Weeknd's fourth studio record, and includes hits like "Heartless," "In Your Eyes," and "Save Your Tears." Out of all his tracks currently blowing up on the charts, "Blinding Lights" has been the most successful. As of Nov. 23, the single has spent 40 weeks in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, making it the longest-running song in the top 10 in the chart's 62-year history. It also claimed the No. 1 spot for four of those weeks, proving just how huge "Blinging Lights" has been.

To add on to the singer's list of achievements in 2020, "Blinding Lights" won Video of the Year and Best R&B at the Video Music Awards, while After Hours took home Favorite Soul/R&B Album at the American Music Awards. The Weeknd's top-notch "Blinding Lights" performances have been worthy of praise as well. (He performed on top of the Edge, aka the highest sky deck in the Western hemisphere, for crying out loud.) He also dropped collabs with Ariana Grande, Juice WRLD, Calvin Harris, Maluma, and Doja Cat.

In fact, he's made such an impact on music this year that he'll be headlining the 2021 Super Bowl.

Since he's been at the top of his game this year, critics predicted The Weeknd would be a shoo-in for the Grammy nominations. Surprisingly, he ended up with zero nominations and fans can't wrap their heads around it.

The Weeknd was robbed this year at the Grammys, but this only means there's bigger things in store for him in the future.