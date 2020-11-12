Every year, there's so much anticipation surrounding who's headlining the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. Fans just love offering their picks and guessing which artists will make surprise appearances throughout the night. Last time, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira teamed up for an epic mashup of their biggest hits, featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin. Their performance marked a huge celebration of Latin music, so fans wondered how anything could possibly top it. You definitely don't want to miss next year's show because The Weeknd is performing at the 2021 Super Bowl. NFL, Pepsi and the NFL's live music entertainment strategist partner Roc Nation made the announcement on Thursday, Nov. 12.

The singer joins an impressive list of stars who've played during Super Bowl halftime shows, including Madonna, Beyoncé, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson, and more. The Weeknd's reaction to joining the star-studded lineup captures how monumental this moment is for his career.

"We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position," The Weeknd said in a statement. "I’m humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage."

The Weeknd rose to stardom after his single "Can't Feel My Face" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in August 2015. After winning a Grammy for his second album, Beauty Behind the Madness, which topped the Billboard 200, The Weeknd went on to achieve two other chart-topping albums, including 2016's Starboy and 2020's After Hours. His most recent record featured the smash single "Blinding Lights."

Since Super Bowl performances usually have the headliners going through their most successful songs in their discography, fans can expect the Weeknd's setlist to be packed with all his biggest singles throughout the years.

"The Weeknd has introduced a sound all his own," Roc Nation founder Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter said in a statement. "His soulful uniqueness has defined a new generation of greatness in music and artistry. This is an extraordinary moment in time and the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show is going to be an extraordinary experience with an extraordinary performer."

Now that the Super Bowl headliner has been announced, the only question remaining is who will be joining him on stage for some surprise collaborations.