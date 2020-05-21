The Weeknd & Doja Cat's "In Your Eyes" Remix Lyrics Will Get Stuck In Your Head
Weeks after teaming up with Nicki Minaj for a "Say So" remix, Doja Cat has now collaborated with another huge artist: The Weeknd. The two surprised fans when they dropped a remix for "In Your Eyes" on Thursday, May 21. The song originally appeared on The Weeknd's After Hours album, which released in March. Doja Cat's addition gives the track a totally new feeling. Besides giving the song a fresh sound, The Weeknd and Doja Cat's "In Your Eyes" remix lyrics add a new perspective to the song's message.
While most artists give their fans weeks to prepare for an upcoming collaboration, The Weeknd and Doja Cat let fans know an "In Your Eyes" remix was coming just two days before it arrived. On May 19, the "Say So" singer teased she was working with The Weeknd when she created a poll on Twitter asking fans to guess her next collaboration.
"Which one of these artists have I collaborated with and will be releasing the song to very soon?" she asked fans. Since most of the names she listed were fake, it wasn't hard to guess who she teamed up with. Afterward, she tweeted the words "In Your Eyes" and fans instantly knew a remix of the song was on its way.
Now, their collaboration is finally here and you can listen to it below.
If you're loving the song, wait until you check out the lyrics.
Intro: Doja Cat and The Weeknd
Oh
Yeah
Verse 1: The Weeknd
I just pretend that I'm in the dark, and
I don't regret 'cause my heart can't take a loss
I'd rather be so oblivious
I'd rather be with you
Pre-Chorus: The Weeknd
When it's said, when it's done, yeah
I don't ever wanna know
I can tell what you done, yeah
When I look at you
Chorus: The Weeknd
In your eyes
I see there's something burning inside you
Oh, inside you
In your eyes
I know it hurts to smile, but you try to
Oh, you try to
You always try to hide the pain
You always know just what to say
I always look the other way
I'm blind, I'm blind
In your eyes
You lie, but I don't let it define you
Oh, define you
Verse 2: Doja Cat and The Weeknd
I never lied when I cried for you
And I know you cried, too (Know you cried, too)
You're really nice, just couldn't get now you're through
Always had to say bye to you (And I taught myself to say)
Love the way you're talkin', love your style but, ooh, babe
I know that you got it for me and it's R-E-D, too hard to see you
Hate the way I feel love, only hurts with real love
And he's taking every part of me, when you look, you can see love
One day, I'm giving you space
And the next day, you're giving me faces
And I like parties, not displaces
Comin' out of my bag for you to get wasted
I (Can't stop staring at you)
It's like I forgot that staring is rude
And that's what five shots could turn me into (Oh yeah)
But you've done most things that gentlemens do, so (Oh)
Pre-Chorus: The Weeknd
When it's said, when it's done, yeah
I would never let you know (Let you know)
I'm ashamed of what I've done, yeah
When I look at you
Chorus: The Weeknd
In your eyes (Your eyes)
I see there's something burning inside you (Inside you)
Oh, inside you (Oh, inside you)
In your eyes
I know it hurts to smile, but you try to (Try to)
Oh, you try to (I try to, babe)
You always try to hide the pain (Oh, oh)
You always know just what to say (Oh yeah)
I always look the other way
I'm blind, I'm blind
In your eyes, you lie, but I don't let it define you (Oh)
Oh, define you
Outro: Doja Cat
Oh
Considering Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj's "Say So" remix went No. 1, it won't be surprising if her collab with The Weeknd meets the same success.