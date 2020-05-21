Weeks after teaming up with Nicki Minaj for a "Say So" remix, Doja Cat has now collaborated with another huge artist: The Weeknd. The two surprised fans when they dropped a remix for "In Your Eyes" on Thursday, May 21. The song originally appeared on The Weeknd's After Hours album, which released in March. Doja Cat's addition gives the track a totally new feeling. Besides giving the song a fresh sound, The Weeknd and Doja Cat's "In Your Eyes" remix lyrics add a new perspective to the song's message.

While most artists give their fans weeks to prepare for an upcoming collaboration, The Weeknd and Doja Cat let fans know an "In Your Eyes" remix was coming just two days before it arrived. On May 19, the "Say So" singer teased she was working with The Weeknd when she created a poll on Twitter asking fans to guess her next collaboration.

"Which one of these artists have I collaborated with and will be releasing the song to very soon?" she asked fans. Since most of the names she listed were fake, it wasn't hard to guess who she teamed up with. Afterward, she tweeted the words "In Your Eyes" and fans instantly knew a remix of the song was on its way.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Now, their collaboration is finally here and you can listen to it below.

If you're loving the song, wait until you check out the lyrics.

Intro: Doja Cat and The Weeknd

Oh

Yeah

Verse 1: The Weeknd

I just pretend that I'm in the dark, and

I don't regret 'cause my heart can't take a loss

I'd rather be so oblivious

I'd rather be with you

Pre-Chorus: The Weeknd

When it's said, when it's done, yeah

I don't ever wanna know

I can tell what you done, yeah

When I look at you

Chorus: The Weeknd

In your eyes

I see there's something burning inside you

Oh, inside you

In your eyes

I know it hurts to smile, but you try to

Oh, you try to

You always try to hide the pain

You always know just what to say

I always look the other way

I'm blind, I'm blind

In your eyes

You lie, but I don't let it define you

Oh, define you

Verse 2: Doja Cat and The Weeknd

I never lied when I cried for you

And I know you cried, too (Know you cried, too)

You're really nice, just couldn't get now you're through

Always had to say bye to you (And I taught myself to say)

Love the way you're talkin', love your style but, ooh, babe

I know that you got it for me and it's R-E-D, too hard to see you

Hate the way I feel love, only hurts with real love

And he's taking every part of me, when you look, you can see love

One day, I'm giving you space

And the next day, you're giving me faces

And I like parties, not displaces

Comin' out of my bag for you to get wasted

I (Can't stop staring at you)

It's like I forgot that staring is rude

And that's what five shots could turn me into (Oh yeah)

But you've done most things that gentlemens do, so (Oh)

Pre-Chorus: The Weeknd

When it's said, when it's done, yeah

I would never let you know (Let you know)

I'm ashamed of what I've done, yeah

When I look at you

Chorus: The Weeknd

In your eyes (Your eyes)

I see there's something burning inside you (Inside you)

Oh, inside you (Oh, inside you)

In your eyes

I know it hurts to smile, but you try to (Try to)

Oh, you try to (I try to, babe)

You always try to hide the pain (Oh, oh)

You always know just what to say (Oh yeah)

I always look the other way

I'm blind, I'm blind

In your eyes, you lie, but I don't let it define you (Oh)

Oh, define you

Outro: Doja Cat

Oh

Considering Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj's "Say So" remix went No. 1, it won't be surprising if her collab with The Weeknd meets the same success.