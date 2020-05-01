Doja Cat & Nicki Minaj's "Say So" Remix Lyrics Are Controversial
Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj, aka, two of the hottest rappers in the music world right now, have teamed up for an epic "Say So" remix that has the Twitterverse in shambles. Fans can't get over Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj's "Say So" remix lyrics because they're a mix of catchy and controversial. Some fans will be repeating this remix on loop for days, while others are sure to dwell over some of the topics Doja and Minaj talk about on the track.
By now, everybody has probably heard the original "Say So" track. Besides it blowing up on TikTok and inspiring a viral dance challenge, the song constantly plays on the radio. Of course, fans don't mind because the song is totally catchy and easy to dance to. Fans didn't think it could get any better, but on April 29, Doja Cat announced Minaj would be hopping on a remix.
Doja Cat is a huge fan of Minaj, so this collab was bound to happen someday. While there's no doubt the way the women sound together on the track is fire, it was Minaj's lyrics in the remix that really turned heads, and not for the best reasons.
For starters, Minaj's lyrics "Used to be bi, but now I'm just hetero" in the first verse rubbed some fans the wrong way. She continued her controversial lyrics throughout the song, ending the outro with a jab at someone for having plastic surgery, rapping: "Why you talkin' 'bout who body fake? / With all the fillers in your face, you just full of hate."
Because of the lyrics, fans are torn about the remix, which you can listen to below.
You can read all of the "Say So" remix lyrics below.
Intro: Nicki Minaj
Yeah, you know it
Mmm, this the remix
Doja, rrr
Chorus: Doja Cat & Nicki Minaj
Day to night to morning, keep with me in the moment
I'd let you had I known it, why don't you say so?
Didn't even notice, no punches left to roll with
You got to keep me focused; you want it?
Say so
Verse 1: Nicki Minaj
Every time I take a break, the game be so boring
Pretty like Naomi, Cassie, plus Lauren
Spittin' like Weezy, Foxy, plus Lauryn
Ball like the ram, see, now that's Gordon
They don't understand the bag talk, I'm foreign
When they think they top the queen, they start fallin'
Word to my ass-shots, I'm so cheeky
Got 'em tryna palm my ass like young Keke
Yes, I'm ghetto, word to Gepetto
Plus I'm little, where's my stiletto?
Tell Mike Jordan, send me my Retros
Used to be bi, but now I'm just hetero
Ain't talkin' medicine, but I made him more fien'
Ever since I put the cookie on quarantine
He know this thing A1 like a felony
All he gotta do is say the word like a spelling bee
Chorus: Doja Cat
Day to night to morning, keep with me in the moment
I'd let you had I known it, why don't you say so?
Didn't even notice, no punches left to roll with
You got to keep me focused; you want it?
Say so (Yeah)
Verse 2: Doja Cat
Let me check my chest, my breath right quick (Ha)
He ain't ever seen it in a dress like this (Ah)
He ain't ever even been impressed like this
Prolly why I got him quiet on the set like zip
Like it, love it, need it, bad
Take it, own it, steal it, fast
Boy, stop playing, grab my ass
Why you actin' like you shy? (Hot)
Shut it, save it, keep it pushin'
Why you beating 'round the bush?
Knowin' you want all this woman
Never knock it 'til you try (Yah, yah)
All of them bitches hating I have you with me
All of my niggas sayin' you mad committed
Realer than anybody you had, and pretty
All of the body-ody, the ass and titties
Chorus: Doja Cat
Day to night to morning, keep with me in the moment
I'd let you had I known it, why don't you say so?
Didn't even notice, no punches left to roll with
You got to keep me focused; you want it? Say so
Day to night to morning, keep with me in the moment
I'd let you had I known it, why don't you say so?
Didn't even notice, no punches left to roll with
You got to keep me focused; you want it? Say so
Post-Chorus: Nicki Minaj
Yeah, you know it
Yeah, you know it
Yeah, you know it
Yeah, you know it
Outro: Nicki Minaj
You coulda said so
Boy, you shoulda said so
Say so, say so
I got dressed just to sit in the house
People with the least always doin' the most
I'm countin' money while he suckin' my toes
Real nasty with them balls, all net, yeah, I'm gross
Why you talkin' 'bout who body fake?
With all the fillers in your face, you just full of hate
That real ass ain't keep your nigga home
Now you lookin' silly, that's word to silicone