Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj, aka, two of the hottest rappers in the music world right now, have teamed up for an epic "Say So" remix that has the Twitterverse in shambles. Fans can't get over Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj's "Say So" remix lyrics because they're a mix of catchy and controversial. Some fans will be repeating this remix on loop for days, while others are sure to dwell over some of the topics Doja and Minaj talk about on the track.

By now, everybody has probably heard the original "Say So" track. Besides it blowing up on TikTok and inspiring a viral dance challenge, the song constantly plays on the radio. Of course, fans don't mind because the song is totally catchy and easy to dance to. Fans didn't think it could get any better, but on April 29, Doja Cat announced Minaj would be hopping on a remix.

Doja Cat is a huge fan of Minaj, so this collab was bound to happen someday. While there's no doubt the way the women sound together on the track is fire, it was Minaj's lyrics in the remix that really turned heads, and not for the best reasons.

For starters, Minaj's lyrics "Used to be bi, but now I'm just hetero" in the first verse rubbed some fans the wrong way. She continued her controversial lyrics throughout the song, ending the outro with a jab at someone for having plastic surgery, rapping: "Why you talkin' 'bout who body fake? / With all the fillers in your face, you just full of hate."

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Because of the lyrics, fans are torn about the remix, which you can listen to below.

You can read all of the "Say So" remix lyrics below.

Intro: Nicki Minaj

Yeah, you know it

Mmm, this the remix

Doja, rrr

Chorus: Doja Cat & Nicki Minaj

Day to night to morning, keep with me in the moment

I'd let you had I known it, why don't you say so?

Didn't even notice, no punches left to roll with

You got to keep me focused; you want it?

Say so

Verse 1: Nicki Minaj

Every time I take a break, the game be so boring

Pretty like Naomi, Cassie, plus Lauren

Spittin' like Weezy, Foxy, plus Lauryn

Ball like the ram, see, now that's Gordon

They don't understand the bag talk, I'm foreign

When they think they top the queen, they start fallin'

Word to my ass-shots, I'm so cheeky

Got 'em tryna palm my ass like young Keke

Yes, I'm ghetto, word to Gepetto

Plus I'm little, where's my stiletto?

Tell Mike Jordan, send me my Retros

Used to be bi, but now I'm just hetero

Ain't talkin' medicine, but I made him more fien'

Ever since I put the cookie on quarantine

He know this thing A1 like a felony

All he gotta do is say the word like a spelling bee

Chorus: Doja Cat

Day to night to morning, keep with me in the moment

I'd let you had I known it, why don't you say so?

Didn't even notice, no punches left to roll with

You got to keep me focused; you want it?

Say so (Yeah)

Verse 2: Doja Cat

Let me check my chest, my breath right quick (Ha)

He ain't ever seen it in a dress like this (Ah)

He ain't ever even been impressed like this

Prolly why I got him quiet on the set like zip

Like it, love it, need it, bad

Take it, own it, steal it, fast

Boy, stop playing, grab my ass

Why you actin' like you shy? (Hot)

Shut it, save it, keep it pushin'

Why you beating 'round the bush?

Knowin' you want all this woman

Never knock it 'til you try (Yah, yah)

All of them bitches hating I have you with me

All of my niggas sayin' you mad committed

Realer than anybody you had, and pretty

All of the body-ody, the ass and titties

Chorus: Doja Cat

Day to night to morning, keep with me in the moment

I'd let you had I known it, why don't you say so?

Didn't even notice, no punches left to roll with

You got to keep me focused; you want it? Say so

Day to night to morning, keep with me in the moment

I'd let you had I known it, why don't you say so?

Didn't even notice, no punches left to roll with

You got to keep me focused; you want it? Say so

Post-Chorus: Nicki Minaj

Yeah, you know it

Yeah, you know it

Yeah, you know it

Yeah, you know it

Outro: Nicki Minaj

You coulda said so

Boy, you shoulda said so

Say so, say so

I got dressed just to sit in the house

People with the least always doin' the most

I'm countin' money while he suckin' my toes

Real nasty with them balls, all net, yeah, I'm gross

Why you talkin' 'bout who body fake?

With all the fillers in your face, you just full of hate

That real ass ain't keep your nigga home

Now you lookin' silly, that's word to silicone