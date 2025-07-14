Bryan Arenales borrowed some choice words from a music superstar to be sure his final declaration of love for Amaya Espinal on Love Island USA was perfectly tailored to their special story. In the Season 7 finale, all of the remaining four couples were asked to share one last statement to encapsulate the love they’ve found in their partner. Bryan’s heartfelt piece stood out, not only because it showed how deeply he understood Amaya, but also for the sneaky Bad Bunny lyrics that took the swooniness up another level.

In case it wasn’t already clear to some viewers why Amaya and Bryan were crowned Season 7’s winners, their final declarations of love should have done the trick. Amaya celebrated Bryan giving her the “fairy tale ending” she’d been looking for after a particularly rough beginning in the villa. And Bryan propped her up even more, reassuring her that he will always understand her, and encouraging Amaya to be her fullest self — no matter what others have to say about it.

He ended his loving words with a Spanish phrase: “Mi diabla, mi ángel, mi loquita,” which translates to, “My devil, my angel, my crazy girl.”

For Bad Bunny fans, this closing remark immediately set off alarms. The Puerto Rican rapper repeats those same words in his song “Baile Inolvidable,” from his 2025 album Debí Tirar Más Fotos.

Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for FOX/Shutterstock

The salsa track, which was released as a single back in January, tells the story of a man who can’t move on from an extraordinary past love. The title translates to “Unforgettable Dance,” as the song revolves around the man’s memories of passionate nights with his lover that no other woman can replace. Throughout the story, Bad Bunny repeats the phrase “mi diabla, mi ángel, mi loquita” to refer to the exceptional dance partner, finally closing the song with those words.

The lyrics carry a special meaning for Bryan and Amaya’s story, especially considering their bond first became apparent when Bryan was the only person in the villa to understand Amaya’s loving pet-names were part of her culture, and stood up for her when it seemed like everyone else was putting her down for being “too much.”

Bryan and Amaya may be just starting their real-world relationship now that the show is over, but it sounds like they already have a song.