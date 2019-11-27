The Weeknd is back with new music, and he's got a downtempo, synth-heavy, heartbreak anthem in tow (no surprise there). In "Heartless," The Weeknd seemingly laments over his previous high-profile relationships. After taking a close look at a few lyrics, it seems The Weeknd's "Heartless" may be about his breakups with Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid.

"Heartless" is The Weeknd's first single since dropping My Dear Melancholy in March 2018, and it did not disappoint. He returned to the music scene with a smooth single that seemingly reflects on his failed relationships.

In "Heartless" he sings about how money and fame makes him fall into bad habits.

'Cause I'm heartless / And I'm back to my ways 'cause I'm heartless / All this money and this fame got me heartless / Low life for life 'cause I'm heartless

As the song progresses, The Weeknd's lyrics delve deeper into his outlook on love and marriage after loss.

Said I'm heartless / Trying to be a better man but I'm heartless / Never be a wedding plan but I'm heartless / Low life for life 'cause I'm heartless

The singer goes on to reference an on-and-off-again ex-girlfriend, singing:

I lost my heart and my mind / I tried to always do right /I thought I lost you this time / You just came back in my life / You never gave up on me / I'll never know what you see / I don't do well when alone / You hear it clearly in my tone

That "you just came back in my life" line could call back to his relationship with Hadid.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

If you recall, The Weeknd and Hadid's relationship was stop-and-go from April 2015 to August 2019, when they officially called it quits. Though, in October 2019 the pair were seen celebrating Hadid's 23rd birthday and rumors swirled they were getting back together. Elite Daily previously reached out to reps for both stars for comment on their relationship status.

The Weeknd also dated Gomez from January 2017 to October 2017, and while there aren't any extremely obvious lines about the "Lose You To Love Me" singer besides the fact that she's an ex, there could be another song on the way inspired by his 10-month stint with the singer.

Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images

According to ASCAP (the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers) website, The Weeknd recently registered a song titled "Like Selena."Naturally, many fans were quick to assume it was about the only Selena they knew of in his life, Selena Gomez. While The Weeknd has yet to provide any updates on this single, there's no doubt fans will be anxiously awaiting its arrival. In the meantime, you've got "Heartless" to hold you over.