This should come as a surprise to exactly no one, but on-again, off-again couple Bella Hadid and The Weeknd are rumored to be on again. A source provided E! News with a reported update on The Weeknd and Bella Hadid's relationship status, claiming that the performer made an appearance at the supermodel's 23rd birthday party on Oct. 10. The celebration was held at New York City's Le Chalet, L'Avenue at Saks' lower level cocktail lounge, where The Weeknd was supposedly spotted taking tequila shots at the bar with the birthday girl. Sure, friends can take shots together, but according to the source, this definitely wasn't a platonic hangout.

"He was with her the entire night and they left together to go back to the apartment they both shared," the source divulged. Later, the source added, "You could tell that they were definitely in love and they both looked very happy being around each other." And that's not all — The Weeknd also reportedly picked Hadid up from a club the night before the party. On Oct. 9, Hadid had another celebration at NYC's restaurant Miss Lily's, and as a source told E! News, the model left the venue early "by herself" and "got into the The Weeknd's car." (Elite Daily reached out to reps for both stars for comment on the potentially rekindled relationship, but did not hear back in time for publication.)

Hadid and The Weeknd's most recent breakup took place back in August, with the couple citing "distance" as the reason for the split. "They are in different places right now, physically and mentally," a source told E! News. "Bella is prepping for her fashion week commitments and Abel is working on his music and his upcoming acting debut." Ever since these two were spotted flirting at Coachella back in April 2015, their relationship timeline has been more of an epic than a short and sweet love story, but who knows — maybe they're in for the long haul this time around.

As well as confirming The Weeknd's appearance at Hadid's birthday bash, the exclusive source told E! News that a reconciliation has been in the works for a while. "Bella and Abel have been in touch the last couple of weeks and have been working on their relationship," the source explained. "Initially, Abel reached out to Bella first checking in to say hello, and she agreed to meet up with him."

The source emphasized that the two had never stopped loving each other — they simply needed a break while they focused on their careers. "There was no love lost between the two," they added. "Abel just had a few things he needed to work on and his focus was elsewhere. They are in a better place right now but are trying to keep things on the down low. They both want to be more private about it this time around."

The Weeknd isn't on Instagram, so even though he is said to have wished Hadid a happy birthday on Oct. 9, there's no public post to confirm this. However, it should be noted that Hadid never deleted the photos of her and The Weeknd from her own Instagram, and you know what that means — she might have been open to giving their relationship another try. I don't know what Hadid wished for on her birthday, but I'm wishing these two would stay together for good this time!