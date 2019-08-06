The Hadid sisters are making some serious dating headlines these days — first, Gigi caused a stir when she was spotted on a potential date with former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron, and now, all eyes are on Bella due to her reported breakup. I hate to be the bearer of bad news, fam, but Bella Hadid and The Weeknd have split once again — almost exactly one year after they had gotten back together. And the reported reason why Bella Hadid and The Weeknd broke up is actually so common, not to mention understandable. (Elite Daily has reached out to both stars’ representatives and did not hear back in time for publication.)

So, why did they end their on-again, off-again relationship this time? Apparently, distance was the main culprit.

"They are in different places right now, physically and mentally," an exclusive source told E! News. "Bella is prepping for her fashion week commitments and Abel is working on his music and his upcoming acting debut."

It totally makes sense, TBH. When you and your partner have conflicting schedules and you’re constantly traveling from coast to coast, it can obviously be somewhat challenging to maintain a relationship. Hadid is gearing up for all the Fashion Week madness, which begins in New York on Sept. 5. Meanwhile, The Weeknd's new album (his first since 2016) is about to drop before the end of the year, and his first movie is about to hit theaters in December. I mean — how is anyone supposed to uphold a relationship under those conditions? In the interview, the source mentioned that the pair became increasingly isolated from one another, and that caused some tension in their relationship.

Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"They have been arguing a lot recently,” they added, according to E! News.

If you’ve been following their relationship timeline closely, this news may not come as a total shock. After all, Hadid walked the red carpet solo at the Met Gala in May 2019. And this also isn’t the first time the two have parted ways.

In case you haven’t been following along, it all started back in April 2015, when the two were seen flirting up a storm at Coachella. Their relationship continued to escalate, but they took a brief break starting in December of 2015 — again, due to busy schedules (are you noticing a trend here?). They ended up finding their way back to each other again, but on Nov. 10, 2016, they confirmed that they had split. The cause? You guessed it — conflicting busy schedules. The Weeknd dated Selena Gomez for a bit after that breakup, but by spring of 2018, they were seen looking cozy once again at Coachella, and then in Cannes, among other events and locales. And come summer of that year, multiple sources close to the couple confirmed that they had indeed reconciled.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Clearly, it’s been a rollercoaster ride for this couple — and there’s no telling if they’ll eventually find a way back into each others’ arms. After all, the duo has split for practical reasons like distance and busy schedules before, and given that they were able to overcome those obstacles, what’s to say they won’t give it another shot down the line? In the meantime, let’s all take a moment to remember their legendary run-in on the Victoria’s Secret runway (see above), during which Hadid lived out all our fantasies about looking smoking hot when we run into our ex. Here’s hoping that when they do inevitably cross paths, it’s not an awkward encounter on a glittery catwalk — and as for the potential future for their romance, in the wise words of Bebe Rexha, “if it’s meant to be, it’ll be.”