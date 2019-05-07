For fashion and entertainment lovers, the Met Gala is always one of the most exciting nights of the year. Celebrities truly bring their best looks to the red carpet, and it's even more iconic when they show up as a duo. Tonight, all eyes are on Bella Hadid, who walked the red carpet solo, because she doesn't need anyone else to help her shine.

Hadid rolled up wearing a super different haircut than anything we've ever seen her in before. She wore a dark bob, with a black cutout Moschino dress that showed off her bangin' bod. Her long black gloves were bedazzled with multicolored gems, and her earrings were a bright jade green. Hadid posed like she owned the pink carpet (because I mean, she kinda did), and she shut down any rumors that she might show up with a date.

Hadid's look brings to mind classic supermodel vibes, and her cool confidence shows that she's a pro at this type of thing. I also love that she's wearing a cutout at the hip (which she accentuated by posing with her hip out at literally every possible moment — because, duh). TBH, she looks pretty different than anything I've ever seen her in before — and the hair definitely caught me by surprise — but I think I'm into it! This might be one of her best Met Gala looks yet.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fans speculated that Hadid would show up tonight with her boo, The Weeknd, who famously attended with her in 2016. The two have been back together since last summer, but they have yet to attend an event publicly since then, so this would have been a big night for them.

But honestly, Hadid's solo look is just as fierce. In honor of this bedazzled dress, let's take a look at some of her Met Gala looks over the years...

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In 2018, she brought us these major superhero (or supervillian?) vibes with another all-black ensemble with gloves, but that one was a bit more robo-chic than this year's dress.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In 2017, while her (then-)ex The Weeknd was walking the carpet with Selena Gomez, Hadid showed us she didn't need a man to bring the heat with her on the red carpet. This bodysuit goes down as one of the boldest Met Gala looks in recent history. Yep, I said it.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And in 2016, Hadid and The Weeknd served us these classic looks, which is what I was hoping we'd get to see again tonight. I mean, don't get me wrong, I love Hadid on her own, but I'm super excited to see this couple back together, and I want to see them living their best life on the red carpet again.

Regardless, leave it to Bella Hadid to slay us all with her outfits, no matter who she brings as her date. She's a fashion icon for a reason, and she always manages to nail the Met Gala theme while also wearing a look that's classy and glam.