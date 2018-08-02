In case you haven't heard, Bella Hadid and The Weeknd are most likely, quite possibly, pretty much back together. If you've been following them for the past three years, you know everything that they've been through. But if you haven't been following them, and you're curious as to how they got to this point, I'm here to give you a glimpse at Bella Hadid and The Weeknd’s relationship timeline.

I really don't know how celebrities deal with people always knowing about every little thing they do. I mean, don't get me wrong, I'm here for following my favorite celebrities' every move. But god, if I was a celebrity, and it was my life on display like that, I would hate it. I'd like to apologize to all the celebrities — on behalf of all the celeb-obsessed.

Unfortunately, celebrity obsessions aren't going to change anytime soon, so I'm here to break down yet another celeb relationship for you, from start to finish. The quick version? Bella Hadid and The Weeknd have given us a front row seat to their on-again, off-again relationship. The two began dating in 2015, and were together for a year and a half, with a break or two in between. When they broke up for real, The Weeknd began dating Selena Gomez and Hadid was rumored to have been dating Drake. Now it appears that Hadid and The Weeknd found their way back to each other again. Let's take a closer look.

April 2015 Giphy Ah, the beginning. So much flirting, so much cute. A source told E! News that Hadid and The Weeknd were flirting a lot at Coachella, where he performed that year. Although we don't necessarily know how they met, we do know they had already been introduced by Hadid's older sister Gigi, and that they really clicked this time around. Later in their relationship, The Weeknd told Rolling Stone that he had originally reached out to Hadid to work with her, and when she shot him down, he said it gave him the opportunity to pursue a romantic relationship.

May 2015 The Weeknd tweeted this just shortly after rumors about the two started spreading. Of course, fans started freaking out. Surely, they all had a feeling they knew which young girl he was talking about.

July 2015 Giphy Despite the rumors that Hadid and The Weeknd were dating, neither had confirmed their relationship. However, they were often spotted together at the same place. Coincidence? I think not! In an interview with The New York Times Magazine, when asked if he was in love, The Weeknd responded cryptically. He said, "I don’t know, to be honest with you. I don’t think so. Maybe. It’s no, it’s yes, it’s maybe."

September 2015 Giphy The two were seen walking hand-in-hand during New York Fashion Week, giving fans the first official confirmation that they were, indeed, a couple.

October 2015 bellahadid on Instagram In an interview with Rolling Stone, The Weeknd confirmed that he gave Hadid this little yorkie for her 19th birthday. How freaking cute! The two spent her birthday weekend in New York City with Hadid's mom Yolanda, sister Gigi, and Gigi's boyfriend at the time, Joe Jonas.

December 2015 From girlfriend to muse, Hadid starred in The Weeknd's "In the Night" music video. But shortly after, breakup rumors began to spread. E! News reported that they were taking a break due to busy schedules. A source told the publication, “They are still in each other’s lives though, just not in the same exclusive capacity.” Despite the rumors, the couple was spotted partying on DJ Khaled's yacht in Miami while The Weeknd was on break from his tour.

February 2016 Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hadid and The Weeknd may have been slightly off-again for a couple of months, but once February came around, they were completely back on. The couple made their red carpet debut at the 58th Grammy Awards, where The Weeknd was nominated for seven awards, and won two. Later that month, engagement rumors began to spread, but according to Vogue, a rep quickly shot down them down.

May 2016 Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It was definitely red carpet season, alright. The two showed up at the Met Gala in absolutely stunning his-and-hers Givenchy. Wow, just wow.

August 2016 Giphy Hadid spilled the beans on her relationship with The Weeknd in an interview with Glamour. “It was a big night for him. He has worked so hard, and he did so well that night. As a girlfriend I wanted to be there to support him. Seeing him so happy when he won a Grammy made me so happy,” she revealed when asked why they chose the Grammys to make their red carpet debut. In regards to their relationship itself, she told Glamour, “I’m dating Abel. I don’t see him as The Weeknd. I’m proud of The Weeknd and the music he makes, but I really love Abel.” Oh my, adorable.

October 2016 bellahadid on Instagram The couple jetsetted off to Tokyo at the beginning of the month and had the trip of a lifetime. Upon their return, they celebrated yet another birthday together. This time it was Hadid's 20th. Sadly, there were no adorable little yorkies this time around.

January to October 2017 Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In January 2017, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were spotted getting cozy in Santa Monica. After a few months, it became very clear that the two were dating (and quite openly at that). Shortly after TMZ reported that Gomez and The Weeknd were seeing each other, Hadid unfollowed Gomez on Instagram. A few days later, Hadid posted a picture to her Instagram taken by paparazzi where she's shown giving the cameras the finger. (Some speculated it was her way of publicly telling off her ex.) In October, The Weeknd and Gomez broke up. She reportedly got back together with Justin Bieber, and The Weeknd? Well... let's see.

November 2017 Giphy The Weeknd is spotted leaving Hadid's NYC apartment, inciting rumors that the two could be dating again. However, it was a casual meeting, a source told E! News. "Abel reached out to Bella asking to hang out and catch up, and she decided to see him and see where things go. She knows that if they don't date again, they can at least be good friends."

March 2018 Phil Walter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Weeknd released his EP, My Dear Melancholy. While it seemed like all anyone could talk about was the EP's first song "Call Out My Name" (that was rumored to be about Gomez), a couple of the other songs pointed at Hadid. In "Wasted Times," The Weeknd references an equestrian (Hello! Hadid was a horseback rider before she was a model!), and the lyrics read, "Wasted times I spent with someone else/She wasn't even half of you.” Ouch, sorry Selena. In "Try Me," The Weeknd sings, "You're the best I ever had / Baby girl, remind me," and, "You're lookin' grown since the last time I looked at you / It might have been, been about a couple months / But I just got the picture that you texted to me." Was this his grand gesture to get Hadid back?

April 2018 Giphy Rumors began to spread that the two were seen all over each other at Coachella, back where it all started for them, but Hadid quickly shut them down. When an E! News Instagram caption read, "The Weeknd and Bella Hadid were spotted 'kissing all night' at a Coachella after party and it’s safe to say we didn’t feel it coming. Link in bio for more on their desert reunion," Hadid quickly replied saying, "It wasn't me" followed by a shrugging emoji and a detective emoji.

May 2018 Giphy This time, there was no doubt about it: Hadid and The Weeknd were seen kissing up a storm in Cannes. This went down just one month after they both denied they were dating again. “Bella kept coming over and whispering in his ear and kissing his neck,” a source told Daily Mail. “They certainly weren’t keeping it a secret. They were standing out on the beach in front of hundreds of people.”

June 2018 bellahadid on Instagram After fans were able to deduce that the two were in Paris together, there was even further confirmation that they were back on after a photo surfaced of them walking arm-in-arm down the streets of the City of Love.