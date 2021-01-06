There's a lot to unpack in The Weeknd's new music video. The singer dropped his visual for "Save Your Tears" on Jan. 5, where he finally revealed what was under all the face bandages he's been rocking this era (major swelling, apparently) and had fans buzzing non-stop. Of course, it was all for cinematic effect, but there was one part of the video that felt all too real. The Selena Gomez lookalike in The Weeknd's "Save Your Tears" video has fans shook to their core.

In the first half of the music video, The Weeknd's wonky facial prosthetics took center stage, and he looked nearly unrecognizable as he danced around a concert hall. But when he strut over to one audience member and pulled her onstage with him, there was something instantly recognizable about her. Fans realized she shared some striking similarities to Gomez, his ex, and they can't stop chattering about it.

"So we not gon talk about how the girl in the video looks like selena," one fan tweeted. Another pointed out that the version of Selena portrayed in The Weeknd's video is very similar to her style in a previously released music video of her own. "The girl that comes out in The Weeknd's save your tears music video resembles Selena and how she looked in her 'dance again' video," the fan pointed out.

YOUTUBE

You can see the Selena Gomez lookalike in The Weeknd's "Save Your Tears" video below.

A number of fans also swore they could hear The Weeknd whisper his ex's name at one point in the song.

Fan theories aside, the lyrics of the song are also very telling. They were written about a complicated relationship, which could very well allude to his past with Gomez, though, some fans think they're about Bella Hadid. In the second verse he sings:

You could've asked me why I broke your heart / You could've told me that you fell apart / But you walked past me like I wasn't there / And just pretended like you didn't care / I don't know why I run away / I'll make you cry when I run away.

It seems like The Weeknd might have an affinity for casting IRL lookalikes in his music videos. When he released his video for "I Feel It Coming" in March 2017, fans couldn't get over how similar the featured model was to Bella Hadid.

The Weeknd and Gomez called it quits in October 2017, but if his latest music video is any indication, she's still on his brain.