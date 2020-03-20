It's been less than 24 hours since The Weeknd released his fourth studio album, After Hours, on Friday, March 20, and fans are already in love with the brilliant record. Some listeners were thrilled with the unique instrumentals and vocals, and many couldn't help but read into the lyrics that are seemingly all about The Weeknd's longtime on-and-off relationship with Bella Hadid. These lyrics about Bella Hadid on The Weeknd's After Hours album will break your heart into pieces.

Hadid and The Weeknd were first linked in 2015, and since then have flaunted their love at some of Hollywood's biggest events. Though at times they seem head-over-heels for each other, Hadid and The Weeknd are known to split and then rekindle their relationship weeks or months later. A source told E! News in August 2019 that the pair had broken up, but, since then, there has been no relationship update, leaving fans to speculate about where the two stand.

While the status of The Weeknd and Hadid's relationship remains unclear as of March 2020, the model definitely appeared to be The Weeknd's muse when it came to making his latest album. And the common theme of his new music is simple: heartbreak.

Scroll down to read all the lyrics about Hadid on The Weeknd's After Hours.

1. "Hardest to Love"

The lyrics to this song are pretty straight forward. The Weeknd reflects on the demise of a relationship, which he seems to blame himself for when he sings:

But I've been the hardest to love / You're tryna let me go, yeah / And I can see it, I can see it / I've been the hardest to love / It's hard to let me go, yeah

The Weeknd also made a nod to their on-off status:

I can't, can't believe you want me / After all the heart breaks, after all I've done, oh-oh-oh / No, I can't, can't believe you trust me / After all the rough days, you still call me up

2. "Escape From L.A."

The lyrics in "Escape From L.A." aren't so subtle. The Weeknd sings, "she got Chrome Hearts hangin' from her neck," which is a pretty straightforward nod to Hadid's collab with Chrome Hearts.

The first verse is also pretty telling:

You just wanted my affection / You got me tattooed on your mind / You just want me all the time / We'll figure out our shit and find a way / When you say that you need space, I give you space / Girl, when you're ready, you know where I stay

3. "Snowchild"

On this track, a woman's giggle can be heard after The Weeknd sings: "She never need a man, she what a man need / So I keep on falling for her daily." So, obviously, fans were quick to speculate that the laugh belongs to Hadid.

4. "Save Your Tears"

This track alludes to a very complicated relationship, which pretty much sums up The Weeknd and Hadid's past. In the second verse he sings:

You could've asked me why I broke your heart / You could've told me that you fell apart / But you walked past me like I wasn't there / And just pretended like you didn't care / I don't know why I run away / I'll make you cry when I run away

In the third verse, The Weeknd hints at his past relationship with Selena Gomez. He sings:

So, I made you think that I would always stay / I said some things that I should never say / Yeah, I broke your heart like someone did to mine / And now you won't love me for a second time

5. "Blinding Lights"

The Weeknd's "Blinding Light" lyrics seemingly allude to the period of time when he was slowly rekindling his romance with Hadid between their breakup in November 2017 and their reunion in July 2018 when he sings:

I've been tryna call / I've been on my own for long enough/ Maybe you can show me how to love, maybe/ I'm going through withdrawals / You don't even have to do too much / You can turn me on with just a touch, baby

Then, in the pre-chorus, he suggests he's not the same when the person he loves is not with him.

I look around and / Sin City's cold and empty (Oh) / No one's around to judge me (Oh)/ I can't see clearly when you're gone

In the end, The Weeknd seems to suggest that he'll never be over Hadid (if the song is, in fact, about her).

I'm just walking by to let you know (By to let you know) / I can never say it on the phone (Say it on the phone) / Will never let you go this time (Ooh)

There's no telling if any of these songs are really about Hadid, but however you look at it, there's no doubt that The Weeknd's After Hours is all about heartbreak.