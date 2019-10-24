Selena Gomez's "Look At Her Now" Lyrics Will Give You Life

Selena. Gomez. Is. Back. Just a mere 24 hours after Gomez dropped her emotional ballad "Lose You To Love Me," the pop star surprised fans with another new track on Oct. 24. While "Lose You To Love Me" was a slow, passionate tune, "Lose You To Love Me" has a completely different vibe. Selena Gomez's "Look At Her Now" lyrics will have you saying, "Yaaaas, girl!"

At midnight on Oct. 24, Gomez surprised fans with a post on Instagram that read, "And here’s my special gift to all of my ride or dies! I created this with Apple especially for you. Y’all have been through it all with me and I thank you for pushing me to be the best. Look At Her Now is out now. ❤️ #ShotOniPhone." The accompanying video was a clip from the "Look At Her Now" music video. The song itself is much more upbeat than her previous drop, and seems to tell the story of Gomez picking herself up and moving on from a previous relationship (*cough* Justin Bieber? *cough*).

The lyrics to "Look At Her Now" start off:

They fell in love one summer / A little too wild for each other / Shiny 'til it wasn't / Feels good 'til it doesn't / It was her first real lover / His too 'til he had another / Oh, God, when she found out / Trust levels went way down / Of course she was sad / But now she's glad she dodged a bullet (Mm) / Took a few years to soak up the tears / But look at her now, watch her go

The chorus gives fans major techno vibes, with Gomez repeating, "Look at her now, watch her go." In the second verse, Gomez sings:

Fast nights that got him / That new life was his problem / Not saying she was perfect / Still regrets that moment / Like that night / Wasn't wrong, wasn't right, yeah / What a thing to be human (What a thing to be human) / Made her more of woman (Made her more of a woman) / Of course she was sad / But now she's glad she dodged a bullet (Mm) / Took a few years to soak up the tears / But look at her now, watch her go

At the bridge, Gomez sings:

She knows she'll find love (She knows) / Only if she wants it / She knows she'll find love (She knows) / She knows she'll find love (She knows) / Only if she wants it / She knows she'll find love (She knows) / On the up from the way down / Look at her now, watch her go

The song itself is so empowering — it assures fans that Gomez has moved on and is better for doing so.

Fans did get a hint that there would be a surprise Gomez drop. It came when Gomez was promoting her first single, "Lose You To Love Me." The star was sharing lyrics on her Instagram and Twitter pages, with captions like, "We always go into it blindly." But Gomez also shared the lyric, "Made me more of a woman," which actually wasn't a lyric in "Lose You To Love Me," it was a lyric in "Look At Her Now." Sneaky!