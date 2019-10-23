Y'all, this new Selena Gomez single was a long time coming. After four years without any sign of an album, Gomez dropped "Lose You To Love Me" on Oct. 23 and it's so emotional. The song seems to be about moving on from an old flame. Considering Gomez's past with Justin Bieber, I've been asking myself, is Selena Gomez's "Lose You To Love Me" about Justin Bieber? Well, fans think it is.

Before the track was released, Gomez dropped a cryptic video on her Instagram with the words, "I saw the signs and I ignored it," across a marquee on Oct. 17. She also captioned the video with same line and tagged Spotify. The same day, Amazon Music tweeted a hashtag of the same quote along with two other lines (that rhymed, FYI).

Over the next few days, Gomez shared what appeared to be lyrics for the tune alongside three photos of herself on Instagram. The first one — alongside a snap of her as a tot — read: "I gave my all and they all know it." She captioned the second one, "You promised the world" while the third read, "Made her more of a woman."

At this point, I had an inkling the song was about a past lover, since Gomez previously said the album was going to discuss the big moments in her life, which could very well include when she briefly rekindled her relationship with Bieber in late 2017.

Speaking with Jimmy Fallon in June 2019, Gomez said, "It took me four years now to even feel at a good place with this album and it’s just because I had such huge moments that happened in my life personally that [it was like] how was I going to capture that and how was I actually going to feel good about what I was saying? So, I kept going and I’m relieved now."

Fans also speculated the new tune was about Gomez's tumultuous on-and-off relationship with Bieber. "Looking forward to hearing Selena Gomez’ new song. Based on the title 'Lose you to love me' I’m pretty sure this song is about Justin Bieber. #SelenaIsComing#SELENAISBACK," one fan wrote.

Other Selenators came to Gomez's defense, with one writing, "Would people stop suggesting that everytime @selenagomez puts out new music its about justin bieber it has nothing to do with him maybe she wants to put out new music jeez stop speculating everytime she puts out new music its about justin leave selena alone stop spreading rumors!"

Now that the song is out, here's what fans are saying:

