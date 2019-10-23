Selena Gomez's "Lose You To Love Me" Lyrics Are So, So Deep
After four years of working on her album, Selena Gomez is back and her new stuff was worth the wait. Finally, Gomez dropped a new song on Wednesday, Oct. 23. And let me tell you, Selena Gomez's "Lose You To Love Me" lyrics are everything.
On Oct. 17, Gomez teased fans with a video of a marquee that read, "I saw the signs and I ignored it." She captioned it with the same one-liner and tagged Spotify. At the time, many Selenators wondered if this could be a lyric from a new song.
The same day, Amazon Music tweeted, "RETWEET IF YOU WANT NEW #SELENAGOMEZ," with the hashtags #WeAlwaysGoIntoItBlindly, #RoseColoredGlassesAllDistorted, #ISawTheSignsAndIIgnoredIt, and #SelenaIsBack. The first three hashtags rhymed, again prompting fans to question whether Gomez was dropping a few lines from her new single.
Over the next few days, Gomez shared a series of throwback photos of herself on Instagram, seemingly teasing lyrics to tune. "I gave my all and they all know it," the first caption read. "You promised the world," Gomez wrote in the second post, followed by, "Made her more of a woman."
Well, "Lose You To Love Me" is here, and it turns out Gomez was dropping lyrics the whole time.
Here's the song in full:
You promised the world and I fell for it
I put you first and you adored it
Set fires to my forest
And you let it burn
Sang off-key in my chorus
'Cause it wasn't yours
I saw the signs and I ignored it
Rose-colored glasses all distorted
Set fire to my purpose
And I let it burn
You got off on the hurtin'
When it wasn’t yours, yeah
We'd always go into it blindly
I needed to lose you to find me
This dancing was killing me softly
I needed to hate you to love me, yeah
To love love, yeah
To love love, yeah
To love, yeah
I needed to lose you to love me, yeah
To love love, yeah
To love love, yeah
To love, yeah
I needed to lose you to love me
I gave my all and they all know it
You turned me down and now it's showing
In two months, you replaced us
Like it was easy
Made me think I deserved it
In the thick of healing, yeah
We'd always go into it blindly
I needed to lose you to find me
This dancing was killing me softly
I needed to hate you to love me, yeah
To love love, yeah
To love love, yeah
To love, yeah
I needed to lose you to love me, yeah
To love love, yeah
To love love, yeah
To love, yeah
I needed to lose you to love me
You promised the world and I fell for it
I put you first and you adored it
Set fires to my forest
And you let it burn
Sang off-key in my chorus
To love love, yeah
To love love, yeah
To love, yeah
I needed to hate you to love me, yeah
To love love, yeah
To love love, yeah
To love, yeah
I needed to lose you to love me
To love love, yeah
To love love, yeah
To love, yeah
And now the chapter is
closed and done
To love love, yeah
To love love, yeah
To love, yeah
And now it's goodbye, it's goodbye for us
A deep way to start off your Wednesday.