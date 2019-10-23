Selena Gomez's "Lose You To Love Me" Lyrics Are So, So Deep

After four years of working on her album, Selena Gomez is back and her new stuff was worth the wait. Finally, Gomez dropped a new song on Wednesday, Oct. 23. And let me tell you, Selena Gomez's "Lose You To Love Me" lyrics are everything.

On Oct. 17, Gomez teased fans with a video of a marquee that read, "I saw the signs and I ignored it." She captioned it with the same one-liner and tagged Spotify. At the time, many Selenators wondered if this could be a lyric from a new song.

The same day, Amazon Music tweeted, "RETWEET IF YOU WANT NEW #SELENAGOMEZ," with the hashtags #WeAlwaysGoIntoItBlindly, #RoseColoredGlassesAllDistorted, #ISawTheSignsAndIIgnoredIt, and #SelenaIsBack. The first three hashtags rhymed, again prompting fans to question whether Gomez was dropping a few lines from her new single.

Over the next few days, Gomez shared a series of throwback photos of herself on Instagram, seemingly teasing lyrics to tune. "I gave my all and they all know it," the first caption read. "You promised the world," Gomez wrote in the second post, followed by, "Made her more of a woman."

Well, "Lose You To Love Me" is here, and it turns out Gomez was dropping lyrics the whole time.

Here's the song in full:

You promised the world and I fell for it

I put you first and you adored it

Set fires to my forest

And you let it burn

Sang off-key in my chorus

'Cause it wasn't yours

I saw the signs and I ignored it

Rose-colored glasses all distorted

Set fire to my purpose

And I let it burn

You got off on the hurtin'

When it wasn’t yours, yeah

We'd always go into it blindly

I needed to lose you to find me

This dancing was killing me softly

I needed to hate you to love me, yeah

To love love, yeah

To love love, yeah

To love, yeah

I needed to lose you to love me, yeah

To love love, yeah

To love love, yeah

To love, yeah

I needed to lose you to love me

I gave my all and they all know it

You turned me down and now it's showing

In two months, you replaced us

Like it was easy

Made me think I deserved it

In the thick of healing, yeah

We'd always go into it blindly

I needed to lose you to find me

This dancing was killing me softly

I needed to hate you to love me, yeah

To love love, yeah

To love love, yeah

To love, yeah

I needed to lose you to love me, yeah

To love love, yeah

To love love, yeah

To love, yeah

I needed to lose you to love me

You promised the world and I fell for it

I put you first and you adored it

Set fires to my forest

And you let it burn

Sang off-key in my chorus

To love love, yeah

To love love, yeah

To love, yeah

I needed to hate you to love me, yeah

To love love, yeah

To love love, yeah

To love, yeah

I needed to lose you to love me

To love love, yeah

To love love, yeah

To love, yeah

And now the chapter is

closed and done

To love love, yeah

To love love, yeah

To love, yeah

And now it's goodbye, it's goodbye for us

A deep way to start off your Wednesday.