Selena Gomez hasn't released an album in just about four years. Yes, it's really been that long. We've been distracted by singles like "Back To You" and "Wolves" with Marshmello, but alas, no actual album. However, the 26-year-old pop star has finally let on that we may be getting some new music real soon. So, when will Selena Gomez's 2019 album come out? Nothing has been announced definitively, yet, but the release date is much sooner than you might think. Here's how I know.

Gomez has been going around town proudly speaking about her next album's completion. On June 10, at the premiere of her new zombie-comedy flick The Dead Don't Die, Gomez gushed about the finished product while talking to Entertainment Tonight. “Yes, yes it's finally done," she said. While she avoided dishing any other details on the highly-anticipated album that night, she shared a lot more info with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon two days later on June 12.

"I'm actually done," Gomez said. "I have to do a few finishing things with it, but I'm just relieved. It took me four years now to even feel at a good place with this album and it’s just because I had such huge moments that happened in my life personally that [it was like] how was I going to capture that and how was I actually going to feel good about what I was saying? So, I kept going and I’m relieved now."

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on YouTube

Whew chile, so am I. Gomez has been through a lot in the past four years, including a kidney transplant, breaking up with The Weeknd, getting back together with Justin Bieber, and then splitting up with Justin Bieber again — all in addition to executive producing the popular Netflix series 13 Reasons Why. She also released a few singles and collaborated on a few features with various artists over the past four years. So, there's plenty for her to reflect on and quite frankly, I'm glad she took her time so we can receive some grade-A ear-candy.

As for the sound of the album, Gomez revealed that she's sticking to her pop roots. "I think there's always going to be a sense of strong pop in my music," she said. "But I definitely explored more with electric guitar, a lot more soulful tracks underneath things, acoustic guitar... It all kinda hits different places that I feel like is my lane for music."

In April 2019, Gomez appeared on Coach's podcast Dream It Real, and revealed the album will not feature any guest collaborations. "Working on this new record, I just wanted it to be me, all me," she said. "Every song is a story I’ve experienced. To that point, I think there’s no one who’s going to tell my story better than myself. I just really wanted to kind of just live with my story a bit and create it into something that means a lot to me.

Wow. I feel like she is really invested in this album and four years is going to be more than worth the wait. So, sit tight, Selenators.