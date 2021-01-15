Selena Gomez only gave fans a few hours' notice before dropping "De Una Vez" on Friday, Jan. 15. Through the years, the star has only released a handful of Spanish-language tracks, so her latest offering is a rare treat for fans who've been waiting for her to share another single. Gomez's vocals on the new song will leave you mesmerized. Once you find out what Selena Gomez's "De Una Vez" lyrics mean in English, you'll be replaying even more because they tell a pretty empowering story.

Fans first suspected new music was coming when various promotional murals started popping up all over Mexico on Jan. 12 with Gomez's name on them. The murals teased the singer would be dropping two new songs: "De Una Vez" ("At Once") and "Baila Conmigo" ("Dance With Me"). A resurfaced tweet from 2011 also caught fans' attention because Gomez teased a Spanish-language song at the time. "Can't wait for y'all to hear the Spanish record 😉 it's sounding so cool," she tweeted a decade ago. "10 years later, she’s coming!" a fan wrote in response.

On Thursday, Jan. 14, Gomez confirmed the rumors were true and she would be releasing "De Una Vez" at midnight.

She also hilariously replied to her 2011 tweet teasing new music. "I think it will be worth the wait," Gomez wrote.

Now that the song is here, it's very clear it was, in fact, worth the wait. The song is all about moving on from a breakup and realizing you can be strong all alone. Read the song lyrics below and then listen to the empowering track for yourself!

INTRO

It doesn't hurt like before, no

The wound of your love healed

CHORUS

Once and for all, ah-ah-ah

I'm stronger alone, ah-ah-ah (I'm stronger alone)

It's just that I do not regret the past

I know that time by your side cut my wings

But now this chest is bulletproof

VERSE

I don't have you, I have myself

It's not for you to think that this is for you, nah

I left so that you don't forget

That a death like you is revived

When the last sea dries up

Is when I will think of returning

You have understood what I feel

You are gone, how good is the time

I'm cured of you, I told you already

I don't feel you here anymore, I don't feel you anymore

You never knew, you didn't know how to value me, and (Oh)

CHORUS

Once and for all (Once and for all), ah-ah-ah

I'm stronger alone, ah-ah-ah

It's just that I do not regret the past

I know that the time by your side cut my wings (Ah-ah)

But now this chest is bulletproof

OUTRO

Oh

Ah-ah-ah, ah-ah

This chest is bulletproof

Uh-uh-uh-uh

Alone, ah-ah, ah

Now this chest is bulletproof