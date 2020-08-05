The coronavirus pandemic has everyone spending a lot more time in their kitchens over the past several months, and that includes Selena Gomez. Instead of cooking up hit music like usual, Gomez has been developing her culinary skills during quarantine, and now she's sharing her experience with fans with a new cooking series. The teaser for Selena Gomez's HBO Max show Selena + Chef gives fans a taste of the unique new show.

HBO Max first announced Gomez's cooking series back in May, a couple of months after the CDC declared the coronavirus spread a pandemic and advised U.S. residents to quarantine themselves and practice social distancing. On Tuesday, Aug. 4, Gomez shared a first taste of her upcoming series on Twitter, posting a 30-second clip of one of the episodes. The teaser showcases the laid-back, informative but silly vibe of the new series. In it, Gomez video-chats with a professional chef who is trying to teach her how to make a dish with eggs and butter. Gomez clearly has a sense of humor about her novice cooking ability, as she jokingly falls to the ground after realizing she called her gas stove an electric stove in front of the pro chef.

Check out the Selena + Chef teaser below:

Selena + Chef will consist of ten episodes Gomez filmed from her home during quarantine, in which she video-calls a different professional chef to learn a new recipe for each episode. The series has a somewhat similar premise to Amy Schumer's Food Network series Amy Schumer Learns to Cook, another self-shot show launched in quarantine that chronicles a celebrity's first foray into cooking. HBO Max has not yet revealed when Selena + Chef will premiere, but it was initially announced to debut this summer, and the teaser ends with the promise that it will be streaming soon, so fans can expect it to probably drop in the coming weeks.

In a statement about the show, Gomez said she has always had a passion for food and a desire to learn to cook better, which is what inspired the new series. "I’ve always been very vocal about my love of food. I think I’ve been asked hundreds of times in interviews if I had another career, what would I do and I’ve answered that it would be fun to be a chef," Gomez said. "I definitely don’t have the formal training though! Like many of us while being home I find myself cooking more and experimenting in the kitchen."

Look for Selena + Chef to premiere on HBO Max in the near future.