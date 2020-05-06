HBO Max launches just after Memorial Day weekend, the third of four major brands to bring its streaming library direct to consumers. It will arrive with several series, including some scripted dramas, documentaries, and of course, new content from both Sesame Street and Looney Toons for the whole family. But with the much-ballyhooed Friends reunion on hold and stay-at-home orders preventing new content from filming, the streamer is getting creative. The latest show announced features Selena Gomez hosting a quarantine cooking show where she learns how to make delicious meals.

Celebrities cooking has become one of the hidden gems of the quarantine cycle, with stars taking to Instagram to make some of their favorite foods. Florence Pugh, most recently seen as Amy in Little Women, was one of the first out of the gate, creating dishes worthy of The Great British Baking Show tent. Natalie Portman has been making her favorite vegan recipes to share with those who are interested in experimenting.

But while some celebrities have secret talents in the kitchen, there's always been a market for famous people who can barely boil water, as Food Network's ongoing Worst Cooks: Celebrity Edition proves. The channel is also launching Amy Schumer Learns To Cook later this month, another quarantine-home-based self-filmed creation. So why not go one better and bring in one of the pop firmament heavy hitters like Gomez and see how she does when confronted with a clove of garlic?

Emma McIntyre/AMA2019/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

HBO Max's announcement states the show, currently referred to as the Untitled Cooking Project, will run 10 episodes all told, and debut "later this summer." According to Deadline:

In each episode, the recording artist, actress, and producer will be joined remotely by a different master chef. Together, they’ll tackle a variety of cuisines, share tips and tricks, and deal with everything from smoking ovens to missing ingredients. Each episode will highlight a food-related charity while embracing both the struggle and the joy of learning to cook, inviting audiences to follow along at home.

In a statement, Gomez said she was excited to dive into these cooking classes along with those watching at home.

I’ve always been very vocal about my love of food. I think I’ve been asked hundreds of times in interviews if I had another career, what would I do and I’ve answered that it would be fun to be a chef. I definitely don’t have the formal training though! Like many of us while being home, I find myself cooking more and experimenting in the kitchen.

The Untitled Cooking Project does not yet have a release date. It is currently expected to premiere not long after HBO Max's launch on May 27, 2020.