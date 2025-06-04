Travis Kelce may be a 1989 stan first and foremost, but he turned to a Red single to celebrate his girlfriend Taylor Swift finally buying back the masters to her first six albums. During the June 4 episode of his New Heights podcast, Kelce gave Swift a cute shoutout after her monumental purchase a few days earlier.

Kelce’s guest for the episode was Shaquille O’Neal, who happens to be a very vocal Swiftie himself. So of course, O’Neal couldn’t resist playing his favorite Swift song to surprise Kelce. As the NBA star blasted “I Knew You Were Trouble,” Kelce danced and lip-synced along.

“Shout out to Tay Tay,” Travis said while the track played. “Just got that song back, too. Just bought all her music back so it’s finally hers.”

Kelce is referencing Swift’s May 30 announcement that she had finally regained ownership of her first six albums after a years-long, highly-publicized battle to get the rights back. As a tactic to try to claim control over her early music, Swift had begun a process of re-recording those albums in the last four years — however, now that Swift has ownership over her early records once more, she hinted that she may abandon the (Taylor’s Version) project.

In her open letter announcing the purchase of her masters, Swift revealed she had “even re-recorded a quarter” of Reputation, the album that fans had assumed would be her next re-release.

Kevin Winter/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“The Reputation album was so specific to that time in my life, and I kept hitting a stopping point when I tried to re-make it,” Swift wrote. “All that defiance, that longing to be understood while feeling purposefully misunderstood, the desperate hope, that shame-born snarl and mischief. To be perfectly honest, it’s the one album in the first six that I thought couldn’t be improved upon by redoing it.”

Swift did tease that she may still release the album’s vault tracks, and that she had also finished re-recording her self-titled debut. But now that Swift owns all her original work, there’s no longer a need for her to finish working on these re-recordings.