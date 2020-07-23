Taylor Swift just surprised Swifties in the best way possible. Swift took to Instagram on July 23 to announce she's not only been working on new music, but has an entire album completed. The singer will be releasing her eighth studio record on July 24, and Taylor Swift's Folklore album details will have Swifties in their feels.

"Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen," Swift wrote in her announcement. "And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore. Surprise."

Swift went on to explain that she recorded the album during her time in quarantine, and promised it will be incredibly personal.

"Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine," she continued in her post.

Swift's frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff will be featured on the album, as well as a slew of new faces. The pop star also worked with Bon Iver and Aaron Dessner.

"Before this year I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time," Swift continued. "But the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed. My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with. Love you guys so much."

In a follow-up post, Swift shared the full track list for the record, which you can see below. She also revealed there will be a bonus track called "The Lakes."

"The 1" "Cardigan" "The Last Great American Dynasty" "Exile" "My Tears Ricochet" "Mirrorball" "Seven" "August" "This Is Me Trying" "Illicit Affairs" "Invisible String," "Mad Woman "Epiphany" "Betty" "Peace" "Hoax"

She also revealed fans can expect the official "Cardigan" music video at midnight.

Swift isn't wrong about most of her summer plans falling through. She had planned four epic music festivals in the United States (two on the east and two west coast) entitled Lover Fest, but wasn't able to move forward with them due to the coronavirus pandemic. And although it was just last August Swift released her Lover album, it looks like she's raring and ready to welcome a new chapter.