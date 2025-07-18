KATSEYE is about to take their Beautiful Chaos on the road. After dropping their second EP on June 27, members Daniela, Lara, Manon, Megan, Sophia, and Yoonchae announced they’ll be going on tour this fall. But first, the K-pop group sat down with Elite Daily to discuss their most recent (and frightful) collab. It’s been 15 years since Mattel released its first-ever Monster High dolls, and to celebrate, KATSEYE has reimagined the iconic “Fright Song” theme with an all-new music video.

“It was definitely such a dream to record ‘Fright Song,’” Daniela says. “That song is so stuck in my head to this day. We were all fans of Monster High, and had our dolls growing up.” As part of their partnership, each member was gifted their very own one-of-a-kind doll, inspired by their signature styles.

When we got in the studio, they gave us so much freedom.

As cute as these dolls are, they won’t be made available for fans to collect. However, EYEKONS can now enjoy KATSEYE’s version of “Fright Song,” which Daniela says the group was able to make their own. “When we got in the studio, they gave us so much freedom,” she says.

A nostalgic Monster High collab was just the frosting on the cake of the “Gnarly” singers’ incredible year. Before their official tour announcement, Manon shared that the group’s biggest goal for 2025 was to “meet as many EYEKONS in person.” “My favorite thing ever is to see our fans face to face,” she says. “We are connected online all the time, but meeting them in person is just so magical.”

Mattel Mattel INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

Below, KATSEYE shares their next dream collab, favorite track from Beautiful Chaos, and the helpful advice they got from Reneé Rapp.

Mattel

Elite Daily: Fans on TikTok have wanted you guys to dress up as Monster High characters for Halloween. How does it feel to finally fulfill that dream for some of them?

Sophia: It feels so great.

Megan: I've actually seen so many TikToks being like, “They're so Monster High-coded.” And I was like, “Just you wait and see. You have no idea.”

ED: You also just released Beautiful Chaos. What are your favorite tracks on the EP?

Daniela: We have the same one.

KATSEYE: “M.I.A.”

Lara: It's just such a banger. If KATSEYE was a song, it's “M.I.A.”

ED: Will fans get to see “M.I.A.” on tour?

Sophia: Fingers crossed.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

ED: Your single “Gnarly” has gone viral with a lot of love from fans and even some celebs, like Reneé Rapp. What's been your favorite reaction?

Manon: I saw Camila Cabello made a video.

Yoonchae: That was so cool.

Lara: The Jonas Brothers. Watching their TikTok was wild.

Daniela: That video Reneé Rapp made.

Sophia: She told me recently, “It's hard being ahead of a lot of people.” She was like, “Never forget.” And I was like, “You know what? You're so right.”

ED: You also released a music video for “Gabriela” with Jessica Alba. What was it like having her on set?

Manon: So fun. It was a last-minute decision that she would be on set with us and we were all just so stoked. We all grew up watching Jessica Alba on the screen, so it was definitely a “pinch me” moment.

KATSEYE

ED: Are there any other dream collabs you'd like to do next?

Manon: Beyoncé. If you see this, please reach out.

Sophia: We would love to do anything.

Lara: I would love for us to do something with Charli XCX.

Manon: That'd be so sick.

ED: You’ve said before that some inspiration behind “Gabriela” comes from solo stans. You have a very passionate fan base. What is your relationship like with the EYEKONS?

Sophia: We're beyond blessed. Literally. Our fans are our best friends and we talk to them every day on Weverse. We see everything that they do. We're always taking notes and we kind of have the same wavelength with all of them.

They're the reason why we're here and together.

Lara: We have the same humor. They make us laugh a lot. They're an extension of us and we are an extension of them. We are just one united group, an individual with the EYEKONS, and they defend us so passionately and make sure we're protected. That's such a blessing to have.

Sophia: We share a brain cell with our EYEKONS.

ED: Looking back at Pop Star Academy, your fans really did help to make you a group.

Sophia: They literally did.

Lara: They're the reason why we're here and together.

KATSEYE

ED: And Daniela, fans are especially excited for your Spanish verse in “Gabriela.” How does it feel to see their reactions?

Daniela: It makes me so happy that I finally get to share my heritage, my culture, singing in Spanish, and connecting with my Latin community. The reactions are positive, so I'm just so honored and happy that everybody enjoys it.

ED: Before you go on tour in the fall, you're doing Lollapalooza at the end of July. Who are you most looking forward to seeing there?

Sophia: Sabrina Carpenter.

Lara: 2hollis. I'm really excited to see him and Sabrina perform.

Megan: Yes 2hollis and Sabrina.

Sophia: Tyler the Creator.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.