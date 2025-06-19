Nobody does it like Beyoncé. The singer is currently on tour in support of her Grammy-winning eighth album Cowboy Carter, and true to form, she’s leaning all the way into the theme. During her stops in L.A., Chicago, New Jersey, and London, Bey delivered on numerous outfit changes, all inspired by the country-western vibes of her latest era. Think denim, fringe, wide-brim hats, and giant belt buckles — all with sparkly detailing fit for the queen herself.

While Bey’s outfits are enviable, they certainly don’t come cheap. Most of her looks are custom-made by big-name designers like Versace, Ralph Lauren, Loewe, Mugler, and Roberto Cavalli. She’s also been switching up her attire show by show, unlike artists like Sabrina Carpenter who have specific tour ’fit formulas. Altogether, you’re looking at tens of thousands of dollars to get your hands on a wardrobe like this.

Luckily for fans, though, there are wayyyy cheaper ways to take inspo from Beyoncé’s look. The singer has ushered in a renaissance of the cowgirl aesthetic (with a little help from Bella Hadid), and it’s easier than ever to find items in this category that fit a normie’s budget. You’ve got to save your money for her inevitable Act III tour, after all.

Below, I put together four ’fits loosely inspired by the Cowboy Carter Tour — but through the lens of things you could wear on a regular day.

For A Festival Or Concert

I’ve been stalking Bey’s Instagram for updates on her tour looks, and one of my favorite things she’s worn is this bedazzled Dundas jersey with thigh-high Christian Louboutin boots. I own an oversize jersey (admittedly lacking the sparkles) and a black cowboy hat, so I created my own interpretation, following a mostly black color palette à la the Schiaparelli look pictured above.

I started with my black cowboy boots from PLT and my Princess Polly jersey (which is large enough to wear as a mini dress) and accessorized with a cowboy hat and chain belt from Garage for a little sparkle, plus a Princess Polly black studded bag. This isn’t the most wearable look out in the world — it’s *very* yeehaw-coded — but if you take off the hat, it becomes much more versatile. I’d put this on to go to a festival or see a country artist in concert — or to attend the Cowboy Carter Tour, obv.

For A Casual Outdoor Date

For her second London show, Bey wore a T-shirt dress by Ottolinger, paired with Thom Solo boots and black fringe gloves. I was obsessed with the scarflike texture and color palette here, so I tried to create a look in the same vein that would work for a casual date (or, you know, anywhere you can’t really wear a floor-length dress and gloves).

I started with a scarf top from the Pacsun x True Religion collab, and added another scarf — a red silk handkerchief from Garage — tied around my neck. I paired it with my Princess Polly denim short shorts and some white boots (you could swap out for sneakers if you wanted to be a little less on-the-nose with the Western aesthetic). Add a silver chain belt and a charm bracelet, and you’re good to go.

For A Walking & Shopping Day

Denim features prominently into Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter era — she has a whole song with Post Malone called “Levii’s Jeans.” Our girl loves a double-denim moment, but she’ll also pair Daisy Dukes with bedazzled tank tops and trucker hats (a reference to an iconic look from her “Crazy in Love” music video).

I wanted to lean into the trucker hat piece as a starting point, so I grabbed this one from Stetson, with a complementary pair of cowboy boots that I’ve been living in this summer. I added a pair of denim shorts, a simple white top, and a gold lariat necklace and brown belt from Asos. This look called for gold jewelry with turquoise accents and a suede fringe bag from Dolce Vita to finish it off.

For A Breezy Beach Weekend

Fringe trim is another detail Bey has been loving on tour. This custom Maison Margiela look from her New Jersey run features sparkly, thigh-high fringe boots with belt buckle detailing. (She also wore a floor-length fur coat over this ’fit, because she’s Beyoncé and she can.)

I wanted to soften this look quite a bit — I can’t be wearing fur and leather in the summer — but use the brown fringe as inspiration. I took a suede jacket from Free People and threw it on top of a white lace slip dress (with a neutral athletic romper underneath since the dress is so sheer). I added brown boots from Princess Polly, a suede bag from Madewell with a red bag charm for a pop of color, and a gold chain belt, gold jewelry, and tiny turquoise chain necklace. This ’fit is breezy and cozy with just the right amount of cowgirl inspiration, while still being something you could wear to a farmers market, not just a rodeo.

Despite the prevalence of cowboycore items on the market, creating these outfits was a trickier challenge than I expected — mostly because Bey’s concert looks are not something the average person can wear. (I mean, why would they be? She’s literally Beyoncé.) I took a lot of creative liberties with items in my closet, using her aesthetic as a starting point to build looks that felt more true to my lifestyle and routine.

My favorite thing I learned from this experiment was just how much versatility there is with Western clothing. Before, I’d look at a pair of cowboy boots and think of a Nashville bachelorette party or Stagecoach music festival — I didn’t think I could style them without it feeling costumey. But I’m pleased to report that I wear them a lot these days, along with my suede fringe jacket, buckle belts, and denim cutoffs.

I still haven’t mastered the art of a casual cowboy hat, but maybe that’s next in my fashion journey. This ain’t Texas, but it is Beyoncé’s world, after all.