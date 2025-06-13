ASOS Just Opened Its First-Ever U.S. Pop-Up In New York City

Big news for shopaholics: Your favorite online retailer is now available to visit IRL (for a short time, at least). From June 13 to June 22 in New York City, ASOS is hosting its first-ever pop-up location in the U.S., spanning two floors of a sunny retail space in SoHo, Manhattan.

Summer, Styled by ASOS includes a curated mix of men’s and women’s clothing, shoes, and accessories, all from the brand’s 2025 spring and summer collections. Prices range from $10 (for rings, charms, and simple basics) to $300 (for fancier occasion wear). If you’ve got a vacation coming up, or need a themed ‘fit to see your favorite artist in concert, this is basically a one-stop-shop for your outfit planning needs.

To celebrate the milestone, ASOS hosted a private party on Thursday, June 12, inviting journalists and influencers to preview the space and enjoy live music by Lumia Nocito and Dylan Ali. Drinks were served, Nike sneakers were bedazzled, and everyone showed up in their sparkly streetwear best, wearing items selected from the store’s current lineup.

The pop-up is located at 120 Wooster St. (only a few blocks from The Corner Store, if you want to try your hand at a bar seat there after shopping). It’s open to the public seven days a week, from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Highlights include the sneakers section, the accessories wall, and the resort wear collection that will make you want to plan a trip to Ibiza stat.

If you’re not able to make it in-person, you can still peruse ASOS’ massive online catalog for all your summer vacation needs (or year-round closet refreshes). Check out the latest trending items to shop: